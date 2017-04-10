The First Chibok Girls Lecture
Muhammad Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano, is set to deliver the inaugural lecture on the anninversary of when the 276 girls were abducted, April 14, under the theme: ‘Where goes our girl-child, our nation goes.’
Piecing Together What Happened At An Egyptian Church
CCTV footage has emerged showing the moments leading up to the bombing of St Mark’s Cathedral in Alexandria, Egypt. The attack at the Coptic church killed at least 16 people and wounded 41.
The Other Side Of Rwanda’s Tale
The price for dissent in Rwanda is often high. Journalists like Anjan Sundaram have shown that post-genocide, espousing opposition ideas can lead to jail or death.
Tips For The African Workplace: Soft Is The New Hard
Many efforts focus on helping young Africans get their foot in the door with foundational skills, but to make a difference, create more opportunities for others and generally employ the multiplier effect, soft skills unlock great value.
Top 10 World Class Football Stadiums In Africa
Below is a list of the ten finest football stadiums built in Africa – a list chosen by Africa.com taking into account the capacity, attractiveness, comfort, and ability to host the world’s greatest sporting events.
This Ghanaian Is Oh So Vogue
Edward Enninful has been confirmed as the new editor of British Vogue.Ghanaian-born Enninful spent his childhood in London where, aged 16, he was model-scouted and his fashion career began.
Inside Nigeria’s Oil Deals
Oil majors Royal Dutch Shell and Eni reiterated that neither they nor their personnel had been involved in any wrongdoing in Nigeria, including improper payments to Nigerian officials.
Baby Born Mid Air Is Doing Just Fine
Passengers also assisted at the birth, which took place soon after take-off on a flight from Guinea’s capital Conakry to Istanbul via Ouagadougou.
Chinese Nationals Investing In Social Skills
how an increasing population of Chinese youth on the continent is shaking off that steep perception of older generations that they are to be taken for granted. We talk to three Chinese youth who have volunteered their time and services to help societies in Kenya, Africa.
Easter Weekend: Five Fun Activities To Entertain The Kids
The Easter weekend is a great time for families to reconnect with each other through exploring new places and doing fun stuff together. If you’re a parent, here are fun ways to keep your children entertained during the Easter weekend.