Ruling Party Says President Is Going Nowhere
The African National Congress in South Africa closed ranks on Wednesday behind President Jacob Zuma, who has faced growing criticism and calls for his resignation after firing a widely respected finance minister last week.
Floating Nigeria’s Currency Finally Pays Off
The improved supply of dollars has eased a shortage which left local businesses unable to import raw materials and Nigerians unable to meet medical expenses as well as pay tuition at foreign schools.
Will The ICC Become A Toothless Tiger?
The International Criminal Court was set up to deal with the worst criminals in the world. But as African countries threaten to leave and the US withdraws funding, how can it wield justice more effectively?
You’ll Be Able To Afford Loans And Pay Them Back A Favourable Rates Here
Many countries in Africa have extremely high central bank interest rates compared to most of the world, but there are some who boast lower rates that compare favourably on a global scale.
One Woman’s Business Trip To Johannesburg
“Would you believe me if I told you that you could stay at a business hotel in the heart of Sandton, that is some version of the Garden of Eden? Can you really stay within the richest square mile in Africa, and yet experience a Zen-like calmness?”
An Innovative Approach To Kibera’s ‘Flying Toilets’
Among the endless piles of rubbish that line Kibera’s streets are what are known as “flying toilets”. These are a symptom of Kibera’s lack of a proper sewage system.
Calls For Burundi’s Ruling Party To Discipline Its Youth
Hundreds of the youths known as Imbonerakure — “those who see from afar” in the local Kirundi language — are shown in military-like formation singing “impregnate the opposition so that they give birth to Imbonerakure”.
Gambians Finally Have A Say In Who Makes Their Laws
Gambians choose a new parliament in a vote that will likely give new authority to an assembly that was dominated for more than two decades by Yahya Jammeh, the former dictator ousted by West African troops in January.
How do you get a 1.5-tonne rhino on an aeroplane?
A massive translocation like this involves having the right equipment and the right people in place to be able to manage these very big animals.”
On A Journey As A South Sudanese Refugee
Since July, the influx of South Sudanese in Uganda has increased, causing the main settlements of Bidi-Bidi and Nyumanzi to fill in three months. More than 1.5 million South Sudanese refugees have fled to neighboring countries in the region, and around half are located in Uganda.