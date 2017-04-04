africa.com number one story

Junk Status For South Africa

Following Zuma’s decision to fire finance minister Pravin Gordhan, Standard and Poor’s stripped South Africa of its BBB- investment-grade credit rating and assigned it a “junk” rating of BB+. The ratings firm also changed its outlook on South Africa to negative, given the political tumult.

A Third Of MPs in Kenya Will Be Women

Kenyan activists welcomed a High Court ruling giving parliament 60 days to ensure a third of lawmakers are women or face dissolution. The ruling follows a lengthy struggle to increase women’s political representation in the patriarchal society.

 

The 10 Most Liveable Cities In West Africa

Whether for work, adventure or family commitments, moving to a new country or city can be a stressful experience, especially if you don’t know what to expect. If you’re relocating to one of these West African countries, you’re in luck because we’ve done all the digging for what to expect from the most liveable cities, so you won’t have to.

 

Why Germany’s ‘African Quarter’ Is Epicenter Of Passionate Debate

The history of the African Quarter goes back to the late 19th century, when the animal trader Carl Hagenbeck devised a grand plan for Berlin: a permanent zoo that would exhibit both wild animals and humans.

 

Ever Wondered How It’s Like To Be One Of Africa’s Richest Women?

Isabel dos Santos, the eldest daughter of Angola’s president and one of the richest women in Africa, says that people are prejudiced against her because of her background.

 

This Emotional Homecoming Reminds You Of Juba’s Senseless Fighting

Duop was a child soldier, among the 10,000-plus toting rifles in South Sudan. Unicef officials say both the rebels and the government military, which has been trained by the United States, use child soldiers, some as young as 10, and under international law using children that young is a war crime.

 

Southern Africa Spooked By Quakes

Botswana was hit by a 6.5 magnitude earthquake hours after South Africa recorded a tremor.

 

Is South Africa Heading For An Arab Spring?

Increasingly, young, black and poor South Africans are questioning whether the status quo will ever really benefit them, and are suspicious of initiatives that seek to gain their support for mass action towards ends that, they feel, are unlikely to bring any real change in their lived realities.

 

Watch How West Africa Keeps Its Waters Safe

West African nations may be losing up to $1.3-billion each year to illegal fishing. But regional efforts to boost naval capacity, cross-border cooperation and training may finally be bringing some order to the chaos.

Being African In India

The photo series ‘Racism: Africans in India’ provides an insight into the lives of Africans, mainly students, living in the country.

cnn
