South Africans Woke Up To New Faces In Government
At midnight on Thursday President Jacob Zuma announced the details of a widely-anticipated cabinet reshuffle. Zuma made 20 changes to his administration. Without question, though, the most significant – and concerning – is the removal of the respected and regarded Minister of Finance, Pravin Gordhan, and Deputy Minister of Finance, Mcebisi Jonas.
Why Nigerians Aren’t Drinking Coca Cola
Consumers of Sprite and Fanta have more to worry about than rotting teeth according to a Lagos High Court judge, who ruled that the Coca-Cola products could be “poisonous.”
The Decolonization And The Africanization Of Knowledge
Refusing to live in Donald Trump’s America, esteemed Nigerian writer and Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka is relocating to South Africa. He will join the University of Johannesburg as Distinguished Visiting Professor.
Zambia’s Light Bulb Moment
Zambia is attempting to convert the nation to energy-saving light emitting diode (LED) light bulbs to help plug crippling power shortages that have hit mining and agriculture and imposed daily rationing on parts of the country.
The Boy Who Stood Up To Boko Haram
After losing his right hand when a discarded Boko Haram bomb went off while he was collecting firewood with his brother, Jonathan, 14, learned to write with his left. Determined not to let anything get in his way despite spending two years in hospital, he now harbours dreams of becoming a lawyer.
LRA Leader Is Still A Wanted Man
The Ugandan army says the search for fugitive Lord’s Resistance Army warlord Joseph Kony will continue despite the US withdrawing its forces.
What will Get Kabila To Play Ball?
The Democratic Republic of Congo’s opposition have called for a stay-home stoppage for Monday to force President Joseph Kabila to implement a deal on sharing power.
More African Teams Will Play For Shot At World Cup
FIFA has agreed on the proposed slot allocation recommended on January 10 to expand the World Cup to a 48-team competition.
Africa’s Position In The Digital Revolution
The new Internet of Things — the Internet of Intelligent Things — has the potential to compensate for Africa’s legacies of underdevelopment. The key here is the development of the blockchain from a fringe concept into a mainstream digital innovation.
A Table for 3000, Anyone?
A food seasoning manufacturer in Ghana has built a table which has been recognised by Guinness World Records as the longest in the world.