The Sole Survivor Of Another Migrant Tragedy
Dozens of people are feared to have drowned after a rubber boat carrying migrants and refugees from Libya sank in the Mediterranean. The sole survivor – a 16-year-old Gambian boy – told rescuers that 146 other people were on board when the boat sank.
Growing Calls For Zuma To Be Fired
President Jacob Zuma is under pressure from all sides – business, the tripartite allies, his own top six in the ANC and very likely the Gupta family.
The Ooni of Ife’s Message After Visiting A British Museum
“We are the ones who will tell our story by ourselves, nobody will tell our stories, our mission is to unite all the custodians of heritage and tradition across the entire continent of Africa.”
Cricket Farming: The Future Of Food
Have you ever thought of consuming a meal made of crickets? A group of farmers in Bondo has turned to rearing crickets to boost their finances as well as tackle food insecurity.
The Haves And Have-nots Of Africa
Mauritians are the wealthiest individuals in Africa with an average wealth of $25,700 per person, whilst people living in Zimbabwe are the poorest with $200 per person.
Can Ethiopia Afford Another State Of Emergency?
The state of emergency, called after months of sometimes deadly protests demanding wider political freedoms, has hurt one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies.
Explore The Land Of The Pyramids
The Nubian Meroe pyramids are much smaller but just as impressive as the famous Egyptian ones.With more than 250 tombs, Sudan has more than twice the number of pyramids you’ll find in Egypt.
What’s Forcing Nigerians To migrate?
While economic forces are largely to be blamed for this menace, Nigeria’s social arrangements are also a factor. High expectations place intense pressure on young people. Nigerians generally expect the young to contribute to the family economy.
Africa Is Still Not Roadworthy
A new report shows African countries still face significant problems when it comes to raising capital to fund infrastructural projects. The 2017 economic report from the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa notes that the continent lacks the capacity to develop proposals that would attract institutional lenders for financing.
Cool Runnings For This All African Team
Nigerian bobsleigh driver Seun Adigun and brakewomen Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga made the bold decision to form the world’s first all-African bobsleigh team in 2015. They are now on the verge of qualifying for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Korea.