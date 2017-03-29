What Kathrada Wanted Zuma To Know
South African anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Kathrada has been laid to rest in Johannesburg. Last year, Kathrada joined a movement of veteran figures who were critical of the governing ANC and its current leaders, particularly Zuma, who has been mired in mounting allegations of corruption.
Côte d’Ivoire’s Iron Lady Is Acquitted
A court has found former first lady Simone Gbagbo not guilty Tuesday of crimes against humanity allegedly committed during the 2011 post-election violence.
Meet Africa’s Most Successful Woman According To Forbes
In eleven years, this female entrepreneur has transitioned from simply hosting a television show to owning a multimedia empire. Mosunmola “Mo” Abudu, says she is motivated by an eagerness to dispel ignorance – more specifically about Africa.
How Four Tech-savvy Women Are Setting A New Career Path For Girls In Kenya
Since the four founders of AkiraChix met in March 2010 at the Nairobi i-hub—an open space where tech innovators meet to share ideas—they’ve gone from a group of four dreamers in a rented office along Nairobi’s Ngong Road with 20 students to a highly professional and accomplished company much in demand worldwide.
Ugandan Village Realises Lucrative Partnership
Co-operatives were once a powerful force in Uganda, giving poor citizens the power to band together, before Idi Amin destroyed them. But now they’re being reborn due to an unexpected crisis in Kampala – unaffordable housing.
Why Africans Prefer Feature Phones
After a decade of strong growth, the expected crossover of smartphones finally overtaking feature phone usage in Africa did not happen last year. In fact, feature phones had a bit of a surge.
Seven Questions To Help You Understand The Situation In The DRC
The Kabila regime’s refusal to cede power has already led to a slowdown in policy making and economic activity. The economy is forecast to grow 4.2 percent this year, compared with an average of 7.2 percent over the past five years, according to the International Monetary Fund.
Britons Protest Against The Deportation Of West Africans
Seventeen people have been arrested after a protest at Stansted Airport in Essex temporarily halted take-offs and landings. Those involved were trying to stop a charter flight which they claim was due to deport people to Nigeria and Ghana.
Why Were Nigerians Attacked In India?
Police in India have arrested five people after an attack on some Nigerian students .India’s External Affairs Minister has assured of a fair and impartial trial, adding that immediate action will be taken.
