Refugees In Uganda Pool Their Resources In Order to Survive
South Sudanese women in Uganda say they have found a way to support each other amid tough financial times. The idea can be traced to the South Sudanese concept of “sanduk,” or box.
2017 Trends To Watch For In Africa
Africa is experiencing a number of changes, the African Union has elected a new commissioner and the body is charting a new path in political, medical and other policies. Here’s a closer look at trends that will dominate this year.
The Video That Made The Crisis In Somalia Trend
A social media campaign aiming at delivering humanitarian aid to Somalia, through a Turkish Airlines flight has gone viral with backing from celebrities and people across the world.
How Nigeria’s Aliko Dangote Became So Rich
Dangote is Africa’s wealthiest man with a current net worth of $12.2 billion. Forbes ranked him as the second most powerful black person in the world after Barack Obama (#48). He is Africa’s second most powerful person and the 68th most powerful person in the world.
Investors Are Still Betting On Africa
As the numbers for 2016 come trickling in, it’s becoming increasingly clear that while the talk of Africa rising and commodity downturns continued, investors, operators, and entrepreneurs in Africa kept their heads down and got on with business.
African Women Fall Prey To This Silent Killer
Cervical cancer has emerged as the most common cancer in Tanzania – and the leading cause of cancer-related deaths. Eighty percent of Tanzanian women are diagnosed at an advanced stage..
Condolences As Students Die In Freak Accident
Twenty students died after trees fell on them while swimming in a river during a storm in Ghana. .
Is Technology The Answer To Kenya’s Polls
As Kenya gears up for the next poll in August, questions are being asked about how well prepared the country is this time round. The issue has become a particularly hot topic in the wake of the government’s decision to allow for a backup manual system to kick in if the technology fails again.
The King Of Pop’s Influence In A Boko Haram Hotspot
The Michael Jackson-like dance moves of Nigerian traffic policeman Umar Abubakar have earned him the nickname MJ Traffic. He keeps the cars moving in the north-eastern city of Maiduguri as he jives and gesticulates to a beat that only he can hear.
