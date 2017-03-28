South Africa Mourns Struggle Icon
The condition of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada, 87, had deteriorated in the last 24 hours, his foundation said on Monday afternoon. Kathrada was admitted to hospital in Johannesburg earlier this month for surgery to ease blood clotting on the brain.
Can Muhammadu Buhari Get Well And Lead At The Same Time?
The Nigerian leader is spending between one and four hours a day in his office to conserve his energy levels, deepening concerns he is too unwell to orchestrate reforms to the recession-hit OPEC economy.
Wasai Evilidah: Transforming Trash Into Wonderful Art
Wasai is the first and only artist in Kenya to upcycle trashed African fabric pieces to create art pieces which are now causing enthusiasm among art lovers in Nairobi.
No Room For Pregnant Girls In Sierra Leone Schools
In April 2015 – just as schools re-opened after the Ebola crisis – the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology issued a statement banning pregnant girls from mainstream education and from sitting exams.
Misleading Headlines Affect Aid Meant For Ethiopian Girls
In January, the UK government axed plans to give £5.2m to Girl Effect, an organisation campaigning for girls’ rights in Ethiopia, after negative reports in the Daily Mail and the Telegraph. Both newspapers said that millions of taxpayers’ cash had gone via Girl Effect to Yegna, an Ethiopian radio drama and talkshow project that was mistakenly described as a girl band, and dubbed the “Ethiopian Spice Girls”.
Getting Babies Identified At Birth Becomes Easier
Tanzania is ramping up the registration and issuance of birth certificates to children under five years using mobile phones. The mobile registration is offering a lifeline to millions of babies, who often remain ‘invisible’ due to the logistical and infrastructural challenges.
So What If The U.S. Has Left The Climate Change Cause?
Former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan has implored the world to continue the fight against climate change despite the United States’ decision to backtrack on its agreements.
Now That Egypt Has Floated Its Currency, Investors are Lining Up
Yasser Abdul Malak, CEO of Nestle’s Northeast Africa unit says the company plans to invest 1 billion Egyptian pounds in expansion as the country’s large but under-served population creates the opportunity for companies to achieve “exponential growth.”
Kenya Appeals For Way Out Of Drought
“The situation is getting worse every day. Malnutrition rates among children are steadily climbing. Children are getting sick, and livelihoods of families have been decimated following the loss of thousands of their livestock.”
What’s Drawing Africa’s Wildlife Back To This Spot?
A classic panhandle, the ultra-narrow strip separates Botswana and Angola as it runs 450 km west to east from the main part of Namibia to the Zambezi River on the eastern border.