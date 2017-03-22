What World Water Day Means In Africa
Drought conditions and conflict are driving deadly water scarcity in parts of Ethiopia, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen. Unicef anticipates that more than 9 million people will be without safe drinking water this year in Ethiopia alone.
Toddler’s Miraculous Surgery To Remove Parasitic Twin
Dominique travelled from Ivory Coast for the operation and will return soon. Dr Ruge said the operation had been vital because of the strain on Dominique’s heart and lungs of having to “provide nourishment to another almost individual”.
No Africans At An African Conference
The African Global Economic and Development Summit, a three-day conference at the University of Southern California, typically brings delegations from across Africa to meet with business leaders in the U.S. in an effort to foster partnerships. But this year, every single African citizen who requested a visa was rejected.
A Graceful Balancing Act By Strong African Women
Join us in this photo journey recognising these women who carry almost anything on top of their heads.
A New Kind Of China Town Opens In Morocco
Some 200 Chinese companies are looking to set up shop in Morocco, following an agreement between the Moroccan government and China’s Haite group to launch an industrial park near the city of Tangiers.
A New Lagos
Eko Atlantic is the name of a grandiose project to create a new economic capital for Africa. The development includes everything from sky-scrapers to luxury apartments, a new financial district, a private power-grid, and a shopping boulevard in the image of New York’s Fifth Avenue.
It’s Time For Africa And The World To Take Climate Change Seriously
With a 2°C increase, agriculture yields of key food staples will decline by up to 40%, resulting in a 25%-90% increase in incidences of undernourishment and putting 50% of Africa’s population at risk of undernourishment
Mozambique Sinks Deeper Into Debt
Mozambique missed a $119 million payment due Tuesday on a loan Credit Suisse Group AG arranged, the second debt repayment the government failed to make in as many months.
DRC Warlord Gets Sentence Increased
“The chamber imposes on you an additional 12 months, one year, imprisonment. presiding judge Bertram Schmitt told Bemba, adding a “substantial fine” was necessary “to discourage this kind of behaviour”.
Ethiopia’s Got The Best Water Sprayer
Twenty year old Kirubel Yilma has landed himself in the record books for the longest time for spraying water out of his mouth.