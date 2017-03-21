Celebrating Ten Female Contemporary African Poets On World Poetry Day
Poetry is considered as one of the most universal and important vehicles of human expression as it encapsulates various human experiences in an understandable and well-documented manner.
Survivors Of Crash Landing In Juba Speak Out
“It is miraculous, completely. There are only minor injuries. There was no single death.”
Pope Francis Asks Rwanda For Forgiveness
Speaking after meeting the Rwandan president, Paul Kagame, the Vatican acknowledged that some Catholic priests and nuns had “succumbed to hatred and violence” by participating in the genocide.
Army Deployed To Save Malawi’s Forest
With deforestation threatening the capital’s water supply, the government has launched 24-hour military patrols of the country’s major forests, with authorisation to arrest loggers and confiscate their equipment.
The Winners Of The African CEO Forum
The conference offers a unique platform for facilitating thought-provoking and forward-thinking discussions, as well as unique opportunities for business development, strategy refinement and improving the overall competitiveness of African businesses.
Namibia Starts The Process Of Taking Back Land
Speaking at Namibia’s 27th independence celebrations, President Hage Geingob said the government should evoke part of the constitution allowing for land expropriation with fair compensation since the redistribution process has been slow.
Kenya Snakebite Crisis
Snakes bite tens of thousands of people every year across Africa. And in Kenya, many people die or lose their limbs because they have no access to effective antidotes.
Incident At Popular SA Food Chains Gets People Talking About Human Rights
A video of a white man threatening a black woman inside a popular restaurant has caused outrage in South Africa.
Rebuilding Burundi After Tragedy
Nahimana, who grew up in Muyinga, lost his father and 18 other relatives in the war. For several years he felt angry and then he sat down with his father’s killers and publicly forgave them. His charity now encourages others to do likewise through its reconciliation work.
World’s First Mobile Only Bond
Kenyan citizens will soon be able to buy government bonds on their cell phones. Kenya’s Treasury said that the M-Akiba bond would go on sale on Thursday after a delay of almost two years.