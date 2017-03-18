Top Eco Start-ups In Africa
Africa is abundant with natural and sustainable resources that are revolutionizing the ways the continent does business. From micro-projects that uplift communities, to scaled solutions that help tackle some of Africa’s biggest problems; environmentally-friendly start-ups are being launched across Africa, aimed at confronting some of its greatest challenges like clean energy, food security and sustainable living.
First Criminal Conviction In The U.S. For Female Genital Mutilation
An Ethiopian man convicted in Georgia of mutilating his 2-year-old daughter’s genitals has been sent back to his home country by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Can Malaria Be Ended For Good?
The WHO’s malaria eradication strategy calls for a 40% reduction in malaria cases by the year 2020. For many Burundians, this year’s theme doesn’t seem realistic given the fact that their country has no proper measures in place to stop the disease.
All Aboard The Female Express
Malawian Airlines made history this week with an all-female operated and supported flight from Blantyre, Malawi, to Dar-es-Salaam in Tanzania. The two-hour flight by a Bombardier Q400 aircraft that took off from Chileka International Airport was the first of its kind in Malawi’s aviation history.
Google’s Success Story In Africa
In April 2016, Google announced plans to train 1 million young Africans in digital skills within a year. Now Google is promising to train even more Africans in digital skills in the coming year.
Ethiopia’s Way Of Honouring Madiba
Plans are underway to declare the Ethiopian federal police, regular and vocational training centre a museum in honour of struggle icon Nelson Mandela. The centre, which is now used to train police officers, provided intensive military training for Mandela when he went underground during 1961.
Kenya Astronomer Uses Travelling Telescope Initiative To Inspire Youths
Susan Murabana did not have an easy time following her passion for the planets growing up in Nairobi, Kenya. The country had no planetarium, few astronomers and access to a telescope was impossible.
The Woman Behind South Africa’s Pints
Craft beers are taking South Africa by storm and women are becoming more and more involved in the business. Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, is synonymous with the country’s beer scene and is asserting herself as South Africa’s first black female brewmaster.
A Lot At Stake For Africa’s Big Five
Some of Africa’s iconic animals are staring down the barrel of extinction. What is the real cost of this to the ecosystem and what would Africa be like without the Big Five?
How To Move An Ancient Artefact
Watch how archaeologists from Egypt and Germany moved an eight-metre statue which was discovered submerged in water at a Cairo slum last week.