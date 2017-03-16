africa.com number one story

Pastor Makes Miraculous Find

The diamond, weighing 709 carats, is now locked up in Sierra Leone’s central bank in Freetown. It is one of the 20 largest diamonds ever found.

BBC
africa.com number two story

There’s A New Football Chief In Town

Madagascar’s football chief Ahmad Ahmad has been elected president of the Confederation of African Football, ousting veteran leader Issa Hayatou after 29 years in office.

Al Jazeera
Kenya Applauds A Ban On Plastic Bags

Kenyans have applauded the move by the government to ban plastic bags used for commercial and household packaging terming it as a great move to curb the plastic bag menace.

Africa.com
Somalis Use Smartphones To Ease Drought Effects

Combining 21st century social media with the age-old clan network – the bedrock of Somali society as well as its safety net – communities are using WhatsApp to sponsor hard-hit families and raise funds to buy them life-saving supplies.

The Guardian
A Rwandese Nobody Tells You About

For photographer Jacques Nkinzagbo, photography is about more than images. It’s about telling a story and for Nkinzabgo the story of modern day Rwanda is one he is determined to tell.

CNN
What Is Africapitalism?

Nigerian entrepreneur Tony Elumelu believes the solution to Africa’s unemployment problem is for the private sector to lead and drive growth, a philosophy he calls “africapitalism”.

VOA
Tanzanian Anchor’s Fake News Story

A top Tanzanian television presenter has been suspended, along with eight fellow employees of the main state-run channel, for relaying fake news in which U.S. President Donald Trump praised his Tanzanian counterpart.

eNCA
Why Forests Are So Important

France’s environment Minister, Ségolène Royal, told a conference last year that researchers believe deforestation in West Africa increased the likelihood of the Ebola epidemic in 2014.

CNBC Africa
The Nile River Will No Longer Be The Same

According to a multi-year study published in the Geological Society of America, the area where the Nile river drains out to the sea is suffering from decreased water flow, rising sea levels, and salt water intrusion—all of which damage food production and fresh water supplies.

Quartz Africa
A Night Out In Lagos

Night market, as it’s fondly called, serves as a base for most working class Lagosians who find it hard to go to regular markets during the day. A regular feature of these markets is that the traders do not make use of conventional stalls.

Ventures Africa
