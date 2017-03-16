Pastor Makes Miraculous Find
The diamond, weighing 709 carats, is now locked up in Sierra Leone’s central bank in Freetown. It is one of the 20 largest diamonds ever found.
There’s A New Football Chief In Town
Madagascar’s football chief Ahmad Ahmad has been elected president of the Confederation of African Football, ousting veteran leader Issa Hayatou after 29 years in office.
Kenya Applauds A Ban On Plastic Bags
Kenyans have applauded the move by the government to ban plastic bags used for commercial and household packaging terming it as a great move to curb the plastic bag menace.
Somalis Use Smartphones To Ease Drought Effects
Combining 21st century social media with the age-old clan network – the bedrock of Somali society as well as its safety net – communities are using WhatsApp to sponsor hard-hit families and raise funds to buy them life-saving supplies.
A Rwandese Nobody Tells You About
For photographer Jacques Nkinzagbo, photography is about more than images. It’s about telling a story and for Nkinzabgo the story of modern day Rwanda is one he is determined to tell.
What Is Africapitalism?
Nigerian entrepreneur Tony Elumelu believes the solution to Africa’s unemployment problem is for the private sector to lead and drive growth, a philosophy he calls “africapitalism”.
Tanzanian Anchor’s Fake News Story
A top Tanzanian television presenter has been suspended, along with eight fellow employees of the main state-run channel, for relaying fake news in which U.S. President Donald Trump praised his Tanzanian counterpart.
Why Forests Are So Important
France’s environment Minister, Ségolène Royal, told a conference last year that researchers believe deforestation in West Africa increased the likelihood of the Ebola epidemic in 2014.
The Nile River Will No Longer Be The Same
According to a multi-year study published in the Geological Society of America, the area where the Nile river drains out to the sea is suffering from decreased water flow, rising sea levels, and salt water intrusion—all of which damage food production and fresh water supplies.
A Night Out In Lagos
Night market, as it’s fondly called, serves as a base for most working class Lagosians who find it hard to go to regular markets during the day. A regular feature of these markets is that the traders do not make use of conventional stalls.