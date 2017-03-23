New Vaccine Provides Relief For Thousands Of African Children
A vaccine capable of enduring scorching temperatures for months at a time could strike a decisive blow in the fight against rotavirus, preventing nearly half a million children around the world from dying of diarrhoea each year.
Ghanaian Brain Surgeon Becomes A Game Changer
After leaving Ghana at age 15, 26-year-old Nancy Abu-Bonsrah is now the first black female neurosurgeon resident at the prestigious Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Zimbabweans Don’t Want Mugabe To Organise Elections
Opposition leaders and activists marched in Harare to demand UN assistance for the 2018 election, accusing officials of collusion with the president.
Two Sides Of The Egyptian Pound
Since Egypt devalued its currency, life in Cairo has gotten a lot easier if you sell stocks for a living and a lot harder if you sell fruit.
The First Lady Of FIFA Speaks About Issues Plaguing The Sport
As secretary general, Fatma Samba Diouf Samoura is one of the most powerful figures in world football. Her appointment last June was historic and groundbreaking — the Senegalese is the first woman, and the first non-European, to hold an executive post at soccer’s governing body.
What’s Crippling Education In The Central African Republic?
Human Rights Watch, which visited schools between November and January and interviewed children and teachers as well as fighters, has called on the country’s government and the United Nations to do more to ensure that armed groups stay far away from classrooms.
Kenya Nabs Technician For Stealing From Its Purse
An IT expert has been charged with hacking into Kenya’s Revenue Authority and stealing $39m. The prosecution says he is part of an international network stealing money from several state bodies.
Nigerian Immigrant Takes South African Government On
The Nigerian, who walks with a limp, is suing South Africa’s minister of home affairs, the local government, a police officer and an official at the Department of Home Affairs for hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages as a result of this alleged maltreatment.
Leave Your Laptop Behind On These Flights
Passengers flying on nonstop, U.S.-bound flights from 10 airports in eight African and mostly Middle Eastern and countries will not be allowed to bring electronics larger than cell phones in carry-on baggage.
African Apps To Tackle Africa’s Challenges
Abaaraha (“drought” in Somali), is a crowdsourcing platform that collects and verifies data through text, phone calls, email, and social media alerts. The web portal, which went live on Mar. 16, maps cases of malnutrition, disease outbreaks, and death.