Decolonising Africa – Securing The Base
Pressing on the fundamentals of a decolonised African state, renowned Kenyan professor and author; Ngugi Wa Thiong’o informs of the boundaries needed to break down, to decolonise Africa and secure its base.
The Series Of Tweets That Unseated Jammeh
Gambians at home and in the diaspora peppered Jeffrey Smith for updates on the count, on rumors about rigging, on what would happen next. Jammeh was losing, and the state continued its silence.
Is A Shake Up In South Africa’s Finance Ministry On The Cards?
South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan plans to return home after President Jacob Zuma ordered him to pull out of a roadshow with investors and ratings agencies in London, heightening concern that he’s preparing to change his cabinet.
Why It’s So Easy For African Youths To Be Duped By Ponzi Schemes
Like many sub-Saharan African countries, Nigeria, Kenya and Uganda have many unemployed people and, crucially, a lot of those unemployed people are young and digitally-savvy.
What Binds Rwanda And Israel Together
“No tragedy is so great, so vast that human ingenuity and resilience cannot give rise to a better future.” said Rwanda’s Paul Kagame, “the survival and renewal of our two nations testifies to this truth.”
Renewing Your Driver’s License In Nigeria Just got Easier
In the spirit of the continuous revamping of processes of public ventures and ease of making transactions, the Federal Road Safety Corp has introduced a new and easier way of requesting and renewing driver’s license in all the states of the federation.
Cocoa Gives Fertiliser A Boost
In Ivory Coast, a microbiologist-turned-entrepreneur has seen an opportunity to make a unique compost using manure, earthworms and the discarded shells from the country’s biggest export – cocoa.
What’s Hidden In Mozambique’s Forest?
The forest, also known as the “Google forest” after the way it was “discovered” by using Google Earth in 2005, has more recently been called “the butterfly forest”, after the butterflies that congregate around the summit of Mount Mabu at certain times of year.
Gambia’s Jammeh Has Green Fingers
One of the pictures making rounds online since Tuesday shows Jammeh, clad in his usual all-white clothes, standing with a man believed to be Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo in his hometown, Mongomo as they look closely at a farm land.
Nigerian Comedian Laughs All The Way To The Bank
Henry Obiefule has been making others laugh with his internet skits, commonly known as Chief Obi, he’s popular for his comical portrayal of a stereotypical Nigerian dad.