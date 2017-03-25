Mubarak To Spend The Weekend At Home
Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak has left the Cairo military hospital where he spent most of his six years in prison. An Egyptian court decided earlier this month to release Mubarak, 88, after his acquittal by the Court of Cassation for the death of protestors in 2011 during the revolt that caused his fall.
What Will Happen If It Doesn’t Rain In Cape Town?
By March 20, water levels at the major dams supplying Cape Town had dropped to 28.6%, which is 1.4% less than the week before, according to statistics from the mayor’s office. What’s worse, the last 10% of dam water isn’t fit for human consumption. At those levels, Cape Town has 103 days of water left.
Characteristics Of A High Performing Workforce
Africa’s profile is complex and continuously changing with the rest of the world. With 54 African economies, shifting demographics, rising disposable income, a growing middle class, rapid urbanisation, globalisation, technological innovations and convergence; all these factors are influencing the required skills and capability of the workforce.
The Responsibilities Of Aid Agencies In Africa
“Comic Relief should be helping to establish an image of African people as equals to be respected rather than helpless victims to be pitied. So rather than western celebrities acting as our tour guides to Band Aid Africa, why not let those who live there speak about the continent they know?”
Lagos Proves To Be The Perfect Skating Ground
The megacity which boasts of an estimated population of around 18 million has no skate parks, few pavements and heavily congested roads. But WAFFLESNCREAM, a group of avid young skaters are taking to the streets to change this perception.
The People Saving Mozambique’s Health Care System
A doctor shortage in war-torn Mozambique paved the way for a new breed of surgeons that have slashed deaths among new mothers.
Mugabe’s Frequent Flyer Miles Could Put Yours To Shame
President Robert Mugabe has visited Singapore, Ghana, Swaziland and Mauritius in the past three weeks alone. At times he stops over in Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare, for just a night before leaving again.
DYK: When Ethiopia Defeated Italy?
The Battle of Adwa (29 February-1 March 1896) is of huge significance for Africa in that the decimation of the continent could not be completed. Ethiopia turned out to be the last man standing.
How A Diamond Find Will Change A Pastor’s Life
Evangelical preacher Emmanuel Momoh prayed for five years that he would discover the diamond he needed to pull his family out of poverty in eastern Sierra Leone.
Rwandans Find Solace In The Gentleman’s Game
Audifax Byiringiro, a Rwandan cricketer, tells his harrowing story of escaping the 1994 genocide and how cricket has helped play a part in the healing process.