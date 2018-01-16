Top 10 Daily News

Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )

#WiseWords from African Leaders

“Find your authentic self – everybody else is taken. Find out who you are, what your purpose is, what you like doing, what you are passionate about, and then go after it with everything in your total being. Things will then fall in place.”
– Adenike Ogunlesi, founder, Ruff ‘n’ Tumble 

Tsvangirai To Be The Opposition Flag Bearer In Zimbabwe

Morgan Tsvangirai who is ill with colon cancer will lead the opposition alliance in the upcoming elections.

Ethiopia Sets Eyes On Becoming Leading Cotton Producer

Ethiopia is working hard to revive their cotton industry and become number one cotton producer in Africa, after a previous government ban.

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation To Pay Off Nigeria’s $76 Million Polio Debt

Africa’s largest economy is to get a helping hand as it battles to become a polio-free country. Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will pay a $76 million loan taken from Japan to aid the fight against polio.

South Africa Summons US Diplomat To Explain Trump’s Comments

In the never ending ‘s-hole’ saga, South Africa has summoned the United States’ senior diplomat in Pretoria on Monday over President Donald Trump’s recent disparaging comments.

Scores Dead, Airport Shut In Tripoli

Fierce clashes broke out in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Monday, killing at least 20 people, shutting the airport, and damaging planes during what the government said was a failed attempt to spring militants from a nearby prison.

Uganda In The Risk Of Running Out Of Blood

Uganda is grappling with a critical shortage of blood that is affecting services and putting patients’ lives at risk.

Sisi Rules Out War With Sudan

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Monday Egypt is not conspiring against its neighbours and has no intention to fight, a reference to growing tension with Sudan.

Zimbabwe ‘to summon Mugabe over missing $15bn’

Former president Robert Mugabe is to be summoned to Zimbabwe’s parliament “to expand on allegations he made in 2016 that $15bn (£11bn) worth of diamond revenue went missing”

Nigeria Releases 244 Boko Haram Members

The Nigerian authorities have released 244 Boko Haram members from detention.The Nigerian army says the insurgents have been de-radicalised and are prepared to reintegrate with society before being released.

South Africa To Freeze Freeze 1.6 billion rand Linked To Guptas

South Africa has moved to freeze Freeze McKinsey, Gupta-Linked Assets, the first significant response to corruption allegations against the politically connected family.

