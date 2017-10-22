Top 10 Daily News

Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )
africa.com number one story

App Helping People Navigate Ghana’s Nameless Streets

In parts of Africa, street names are rare and house numbers non-existent. Most people use local landmarks, like bars, fuel stations and even trees to give directions, but in Ghana the government is introducing a digital solution.

bbc
a street sign in Ghana
africa.com number two story

The Building Blocks Of Reform

Liberia’s infrastructure and its education system were ravaged by 1989-2003 back-to-back civil wars and a subsequent deadly Ebola outbreak which closed schools for months.

enca
Bridge Schools

Where To Invest In South Africa

The sixth edition of “Where To Invest in Africa”, as published by RMB, ranks African countries under the “ten most attractive investment destinations in Africa”.

africa.com
Engineers at work-investafrica

The One Thing That Zimbabwe MPs Agree Upon

Zimbabwean Members of Parliament of both sides of the political divide have protested against unpaid allowances and constituency development funds since 2011.

africa news
members of Zimbabwe's parliament in session

Kenya Needs Heroes Right Now

The country celebrated Heroes Day, a public holiday that honours the country’s freedom fighters.

al jazeera
Kenya's heroes day

What Ugandan Kids Can’t Talk About

A row has broken out in Uganda over proposals to extend sex education to 10-year-olds and give some 15-year-olds access to family planning services.

the guardian
A book about pregnancy

Taking Grace On

A Belgium-based businessman challenged Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe’s accusation that he duped her of a $1.35m diamond ring and asked her to provide the court with evidence to back her lawsuit.

business day live
Zimbabwe First Lady

New Tech On the Block

New data technology company 4Sight Holdings made their debut on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) this week.

afk insider
New data technology company

Making Sure Rwandans Get Light

About 60 per cent of the Rwanda population has no access to electricity, this has pushed the government to put more emphasis on the off grid sector through partnering with the private sector to develop, finance and deliver projects.

cnbc africa
installing solar panels

A Lifesaving Ward For Juba

President Salva Kiir opened South Sudan’s first-ever kidney hospital in Juba, calling it a breakthrough for the country’s medical care.

voa news
GE Hospital of the future

