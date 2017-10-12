Top 10 Daily News

Justice For An Apartheid Victim
A judge in South Africa has ruled that prominent anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol had been murdered after being pushed from a police building, overturning a 1972 ruling that he had jumped from the 10th floor and had committed suicide.
Are We Calling Liberia’s Election Too Early?
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger was seemingly the victim of false reports which suggested that the former Monaco and AC Milan star was successful in his bid for the top job in his native Liberia, despite results not yet having been confirmed.
The Untallied Deaths In The Sahara
West African migrants trying to reach Europe are dying in far greater numbers in the Sahara than in the Mediterranean but efforts to dissuade them may cause new routes to open up.
A Museum In China Got Its African Exhibition Wrong
A Chinese museum has touched the nerves of Africans online after a video was posted online showing a seemingly racist exhibition where Africans were displayed alongside wild animals.
Should Kenya Go Ahead With The Election?
Tensions rose in Kenya as the government banned demonstrations and indicated that it would go ahead with an election rerun that the opposition is convinced cannot be free and fair under the current system.
Africans Will Play A Critical Role In Building The Future
Home to a massive young and growing population, Africa could possess the solution to the global human capital dilemma. Working alongside and leading global teams, Africans can help humankind avoid catastrophes in healthcare, education, climate change, and cybersecurity.
First Crop Of Trainee Health Reporters Emerging In Liberia
It took just one day for journalist Emmanuel Degleh to restore access for 12,000 Liberians to the only health clinic in their area.
Ghana Is Facing Calls To Update Its Laws On Wildlife Crime
Government officials believe new laws would stop Ghana becoming a transit point for trafficked animals but there is also concern over local hunting of the pangolin.
The World’s Longest River Is Sick And It’s Getting Worse
The rot starts at the source. For as long as the Nile has flowed, Ethiopia’s rains have made up the great bulk – over 80% – of its waters.
Animated Story Of How To Prevent Cholera
The award-winning animated film—The Story of Cholera—is designed to help affected populations around the world better understand how to prevent cholera.