Top 10 Daily News

10 Things To Know About Africa Code Week
Africa Code Week is the story of hundreds of schools, teachers, governments, and nonprofits getting together to bridge the digital and gender skills gap in Africa. The goal of Africa Code Week is to empower the young generation by teaching the coding skills they need in order to thrive in the 21st century.
New Players In Africa’s Pay Tv Market
Over the past decade, various pay TV newcomers have tried to take on DStv, the digital satellite service owned by Multichoice, an arm of South African media giant, Naspers.
Dirty Tricks In Zimbabwe’s Politics
Emmerson Mnangagwa, says he was poisoned, the former intelligence chief nicknamed “the Crocodile”, is the leading candidate to succeed Mugabe, the only leader Zimbabwe has known since independence in 1980.
Where One Part Of Malawi’s Infamous Gay Couple Ended Up
It has been nearly eight years since Chimbalanga, a transgender woman, made world headlines after being arrested in Malawi for marrying her then-partner, Steven Monjeza, in what was the country’s first same-sex marriage.
Why Liberia Has To Have A Successful Election
As Liberia prepares to go to the polls, this video looks back at the past 20 years leading up to this election.
Why Ghana’s President Is Offering School Kids Chocolate
He said the decision is tied with the government’s plans of boosting the local consumption of cocoa products from the world’s second largest producer of the cash crop.
New Money For Somalia Is Almost Ready
The country’s old currency has almost disappeared or is worn out and was replaced by U.S. dollars, or privately printed notes, most of which are worthless fakes.
Africa’s Appetite For Meat Comes At A Cost
The ongoing global appetite for meat is having a devastating impact on the environment driven by the production of crop-based feed for animals, a new report has warned.
There Is A Refugee Crisis In Central Africa
About 400,000 people have fled fighting in Burundi to the Democratic Republic of Congo in the past two years.
Hanging Ten In Africa
Africa’s surf spots have become an attraction to surfers who desire less crowded waves, with South Africa leading the charge.