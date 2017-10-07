Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedin

Top 10 Daily News

By |Top10 DAILY|
africa.com number one story

10 Things To Know About Africa Code Week

Africa Code Week is the story of hundreds of schools, teachers, governments, and nonprofits getting together to bridge the digital and gender skills gap in Africa. The goal of Africa Code Week is to empower the young generation by teaching the coding skills they need in order to thrive in the 21st century.

africa.com
Coders taking a selfie
africa.com number two story

New Players In Africa’s Pay Tv Market

Over the past decade, various pay TV newcomers have tried to take on DStv, the digital satellite service owned by Multichoice, an arm of South African media giant, Naspers.

quartz africa
satellite dishes on the side of the house

Dirty Tricks In Zimbabwe’s Politics

Emmerson Mnangagwa, says he was poisoned, the former intelligence chief nicknamed “the Crocodile”, is the leading candidate to succeed Mugabe, the only leader Zimbabwe has known since independence in 1980.

business day live
Emmerson Mnangagwa

Where One Part Of Malawi’s Infamous Gay Couple Ended Up

It has been nearly eight years since Chimbalanga, a transgender woman, made world headlines after being arrested in Malawi for marrying her then-partner, Steven Monjeza, in what was the country’s first same-sex marriage.

mail & guardian africa
Chimbalanga, a transgender woman from malawi

Why Liberia Has To Have A Successful Election

As Liberia prepares to go to the polls, this video looks back at the past 20 years leading up to this election.

bbc
Election campaign billboard

Why Ghana’s President Is Offering School Kids Chocolate

He said the decision is tied with the government’s plans of boosting the local consumption of cocoa products from the world’s second largest producer of the cash crop.

Africa News
President greets school kids

New Money For Somalia Is Almost Ready

The country’s old currency has almost disappeared or is worn out and was replaced by U.S. dollars, or privately printed notes, most of which are worthless fakes.

voa News
Woman counting money

Africa’s Appetite For Meat Comes At A Cost

The ongoing global appetite for meat is having a devastating impact on the environment driven by the production of crop-based feed for animals, a new report has warned.

the guardian
Cows drinking in a trough

There Is A Refugee Crisis In Central Africa

About 400,000 people have fled fighting in Burundi to the Democratic Republic of Congo in the past two years.

al jazeera
People standing in refugee camp

Hanging Ten In Africa

Africa’s surf spots have become an attraction to surfers who desire less crowded waves, with South Africa leading the charge.

cnn
Catching the waves

Related Posts