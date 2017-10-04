Top 10 Daily News

Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )
Top10 DAILY
africa.com number one story

10 Renewable Energy Start Ups in Africa

Many small scale companies and startups have ventured into provision of renewable energy in the continent, and here we look at ten startups that are utilizing the vast amount of the continent’s renewable energy potential.

africa.com
M-KOPA Solar, Kenya
africa.com number two story

Fast Food Joints In Africa Are A Mark Of Social Status

KFC’s presence in Ghana so far is relatively modest but rapidly growing, and it underscores the way fast food can shape palates, habits and waistlines.

new york times
Women eating in food court

Furore Over A Sensational Movie About Oscar Pistorius’ Trial

The family of Oscar Pistorius are to sue the makers of a new film on the life of the South African sprinter, who is serving a prison sentence for murdering his girlfriend four years ago.

the guardian
A scene from movie about Oscar Pistorius

Have You Seen These Players?

Three Ugandan rugby national team players went missing in Germany at the end of a three-day 12-nation tournament which the Rugby Cranes finished 10th.

africa news
Uganda's national rugby team

Sustainability Makes Good Business Sense

There’s often a misconception that sustainability initiatives are expensive and will erode profits. On the contrary, it has shown to be beneficial for business owners from the bottom-line up.

africa.com
Tractor ploughing

What Does This Unrest Mean For Cameroon’s Unity?

Cameroons’s English-speaking minority say they are being marginalised by the French-speaking majority.

al jazeera
Protests in Cameroon

A One-stop Border Post At Africa’s Busy International Gateway

President Jacob Zuma said South Africa and Zimbabwe must implement their 2009 agreement aimed at cutting the massive delays characteristic with the Beitbridge border post.

enca
Sign

Why Global Investors Are Avoiding Africa’s Biggest Stock Market

While the benchmark index is hovering near a record after climbing 11 percent this year, the stocks aren’t an attractive prospect for foreigners.

bloomberg
Woman at the stock exchange screen

A Refugee Crisis Looms In Zambia

The UN refugee agency says 3,360 people from Democratic Republic of Congo’s conflict-wracked southeast had entered Zambia since August 30, the largest influx of its kind in the past five years.

business day live
DRC refugees in Zambia

Anonymously Helping Nigerians Have More Safe Sex

In January, Uzoaru launched Slide Safe to discretely deliver STD test kits and sex products, including condoms and lubricants, on demand.

quartz africa
Hand holding condoms

