Top 10 Daily News

africa.com number one story

A Tournament For Single Malagasy Men Looking For Love

It’s hard to find a date in the highlands of Madagascar. For centuries, Betsileo men have hosted “Savika” bull wrestling tournaments to win the hearts of local women.

bbc
Madagascar's bull wrestling tournaments
africa.com number two story

Why Every Company Should Offer Digital Skills Training

Rethinking education in Africa is paramount in developing the next generation of leaders to succeed in this transformative digital age.

africa.com
digital learning

Regime Change On The Cards In DRC

Opposition leaders have called for a new effort to oust President Joseph Kabila, who has yet to set dates for elections in the vast central African state despite his second term expiring nine months ago.

the guardian
Peacekeepers manning the streets

South Sudan Girls Go Against The Norm

More than half of girls in South Sudan drop out of school before the age of 18.But teachers in one school in the rural town of Rumbek are working with the community to change attitudes, and help girls to finish their education first.

al jazeera
young girls and children in south sudan

Senegalese Chef On The Oldest Cultivated Cereal In Africa

As a child, Pierre Thiam didn’t think there was anything extraordinary about fonio; a tiny-grained cereal he often ate on summer vacations at his grandparents’.

cnn
fonio, Oldest Cultivated Cereal In Africa

Uber’s Four-year Journey Through Africa’s Fast-changing Cities

The dominant ride-sharing app in Africa, Uber has grown its footprint to eight countries, namely: South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda, Ghana, Egypt, and Morocco.

quartz africa
Uber vehicle on the street

Ethiopia’s Remembrance Ceremony Turns Bad

The incident during the annual Irreecha festival in Bishoftu, which lies 40 km (25 miles) south of the capital Addis Ababa, marked the bloodiest period in unrest that plagued the Horn of Africa country for months in 2015 and 2016.

design indaba
protests in oromia

Why Everyone In Uganda Is Fighting

The students are not alone in expressing fears that Museveni, in power since 1986, might be overstaying his welcome. This week, chaos over an age limit debate broke out in Parliament. MPs hurled chairs, shoved each other and came to blows, while protests once again took place across the East African country.

mail & guardian africa
Student involved in a fight

Why Ghana Can’t Lower Its Cocoa Prices

Ghana will delay the start of the new cocoa season as it waits for the proceeds of a $1.3bn syndicated loan to pay farmers, says its industry regulator.

business day live
Man holding cocoa bean

Trendy Things From SA’s Trash

South Africa has a very low recycling rate with just 10% of more than hundred million tons of waste generated every year recycled, leaving heaps of rubbish wasting away in dumps or on the streets.

cgtn africa
lady who makes fashion from plastics

