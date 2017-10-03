Top 10 Daily News

A Tournament For Single Malagasy Men Looking For Love
It’s hard to find a date in the highlands of Madagascar. For centuries, Betsileo men have hosted “Savika” bull wrestling tournaments to win the hearts of local women.
Why Every Company Should Offer Digital Skills Training
Rethinking education in Africa is paramount in developing the next generation of leaders to succeed in this transformative digital age.
Regime Change On The Cards In DRC
Opposition leaders have called for a new effort to oust President Joseph Kabila, who has yet to set dates for elections in the vast central African state despite his second term expiring nine months ago.
South Sudan Girls Go Against The Norm
More than half of girls in South Sudan drop out of school before the age of 18.But teachers in one school in the rural town of Rumbek are working with the community to change attitudes, and help girls to finish their education first.
Senegalese Chef On The Oldest Cultivated Cereal In Africa
As a child, Pierre Thiam didn’t think there was anything extraordinary about fonio; a tiny-grained cereal he often ate on summer vacations at his grandparents’.
Uber’s Four-year Journey Through Africa’s Fast-changing Cities
The dominant ride-sharing app in Africa, Uber has grown its footprint to eight countries, namely: South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda, Ghana, Egypt, and Morocco.
Ethiopia’s Remembrance Ceremony Turns Bad
The incident during the annual Irreecha festival in Bishoftu, which lies 40 km (25 miles) south of the capital Addis Ababa, marked the bloodiest period in unrest that plagued the Horn of Africa country for months in 2015 and 2016.
Why Everyone In Uganda Is Fighting
The students are not alone in expressing fears that Museveni, in power since 1986, might be overstaying his welcome. This week, chaos over an age limit debate broke out in Parliament. MPs hurled chairs, shoved each other and came to blows, while protests once again took place across the East African country.
Why Ghana Can’t Lower Its Cocoa Prices
Ghana will delay the start of the new cocoa season as it waits for the proceeds of a $1.3bn syndicated loan to pay farmers, says its industry regulator.
Trendy Things From SA’s Trash
South Africa has a very low recycling rate with just 10% of more than hundred million tons of waste generated every year recycled, leaving heaps of rubbish wasting away in dumps or on the streets.