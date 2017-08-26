Top 10 Daily News

First Sighting Of Grace Mugabe Since Assault Claims
Zimbabwe’s first lady, Grace Mugabe, on Friday made her first public appearance. The Mugabes attended a farming fair in Harare, where Grace was seen smiling and talking with exhibitors. She made no public comment.
A Deterrent For Racist Behaviour
A South African judge found two white farmers guilty of attempted murder after they filmed themselves forcing a black man into a coffin and threatening to burn him alive.
Giving Nigerian Girls A Chance To Be Kids
Lamido Sanusi says that his daughters tease that he is a mild reformer, but the chief of Nigeria’s Kano emirate hopes to end child marriage in the country’s deeply conservative north.
5 Famous Historical Houses in Kenya
Most of these houses have been transformed into museums, while some have been converted into commercial buildings. However, despite numerous restoration efforts to keep them standing, key historical artifacts haven’t been tampered with.
Akon’s Ambitious Music Plans
Senegalese-American singer Akon has revealed he wants to create a music streaming service in Africa that can compete with its global competitors. The artist has announced he is purchasing 50% of the Senegalese company Musik Bi.
In Politics For The Wrong Reasons
President Uhuru Kenyatta rebuked Kenya’s newly elected MPs for resisting modest cuts to their salaries and perks, worth more than $10,000 a month, and said citizens were angry with extravagance in the government.
Senegal’s Last Drag
President Macky Sall has approved the enforcement of a law that prohibits tobacco consumption in public places. The anti-smoking law was passed by parliament in 2014 and comes into force this Saturday.
The UK’s Message To Libya
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson met Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar during a visit to Benghazi and urged him to stick to a ceasefire announced in Paris last month and to back U.N.-led efforts to end Libya’s conflict.
Getting To Know The Dodo
By 1680, the dodo, found only on the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius, was extinct, wiped out by human appetites and invasive species brought by settlers.
Music As A Means Of Resistance
A top Ugandan musician-turned-legislator says he wants to use his star power to spark “political change” in a country where President Yoweri Museveni has ruled for 31 years and parliament plans to introduce a bill to allow him to run again.