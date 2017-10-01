Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )
Top 10 Business News

Building Nigeria’s Hub For Entrepreneurs

At the hub, fashion designers, photographers, graphic, designers, models, and more are provided with the resources necessary for them to thrive in their spaces.

Top 10 Greenest Buildings in Africa

This rapid growth in economics and population comes with a significant boom in construction projects across the continent. Most of the them are just the normal brick and mortar buildings, but some dare to break out of the mold and prioritise environmental impact in the construction.

It’s History Repeating Itself For Zimbabwean Economy

Demonstrators led by the anti-government pressure group Tajamuka (We Are Agitated) demanded the resignation of central bank chief John Mangudya over severe cash shortages.

African Solutions For African Problems

A Rwandan startup called EarthEnable has been crowned as the winner of an international sustainability innovation competition for an idea that is focused on helping poorer communities that live with sandy flooring.

Becoming The OPEC Of Cocoa

Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara will propose to his counterpart in Ghana that the two neighbouring countries and world’s biggest cocoa producers narrow a gap in producer prices to discourage smuggling of beans.

Trafigura “Acted Badly In Disposing Of Its Waste In Côte D’Ivoire”

Lawyers for tens of thousands of victims poisoned by a 2006 toxic spill in the Ivory Coast called for the company behind the dump to pay compensation at the start of a new legal battle.

Kenya’s Blossoming Relationship With The East

Kenya’s flower industry is looking to tap into the growing Chinese market in order to increase their earnings in this sector.

Boosting Car Sales In Africa And UN Sustainability Goals

Some of the continent’s bigger economies have also drafted national automotive development plans to boost local car production and reduce second-hand imports.

Mauritius Lays The Tracks For New Railway

Construction began on a $560 million light rail system which is expected to help cut traffic jams and the cost of doing business on the Indian Ocean island.

Being The Most Expensive City In Africa Isn’t A Bad Thing

Luanda will most likely follow in the footsteps of Hong Kong and become a strong developed city with plenty to offer.

