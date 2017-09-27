Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )
Top 10 Daily News

Top 10 Daily News
africa.com number one story

Africa Is Building A Giant Green Wall

Eleven countries are planting a wall of trees from east to west across Africa, just under the southern edge of the Sahara desert. The goal is to fight the effects of climate change by reversing desertification.

bbc
Map showing the course of the green wall
africa.com number two story

Jail Could Be A Reality For Prominent Critic Of President Robert Mugabe

After posting a series of videos calling on Zimbabweans to demonstrate against fuel shortages and sudden price hikes, Pastor Evan Mawarire was arrested over the weekend.

cnn
Evan Mwarire and supporters

Following In The Footsteps Of Professor Wangari Maathai

Wangechi Kiongo, just 23 years old, is one of the young Kenyans following in the footsteps of Professor Wangari Maathai when it comes to environmental conservation.

africa.com
Prof Wangari Maathai

Boosting Car Sales In Africa And UN Sustainability Goals

Some of the continent’s bigger economies have also drafted national automotive development plans to boost local car production and reduce second-hand imports.

quartz africa
cars in traffic jam

Angola’s Inauguration In Pictures

Angola hosted 26 heads of state and government to the inauguration of newly elected president João Manuel Gonçalves.

africa news
picture collage

NBA’s Reach In Africa Grows

“I really wanted to be a soccer player, and then I grew so tall and then eventually I gave a shot to basketball and then fell in love with it and then next thing you know I am here.”

voa news
dribbling

Africa Should Position Itself As A Global Centre For Creative Arts

If Africa commits to bringing the creative sector to life, African art can breathe new life into the continent.

al jazeera
camera looking at subject

Keeping Tabs On Lagos’ Biogas Ambitions

For a while it looked as if a plan to turn fruit waste into electricity might bring light for a giant Nigerian market – but then, like so many other power plans, nothing happened. When will renewables really come on line?

the guardian
closed down biogas plant

African Solutions For African Problems

A Rwandan startup called EarthEnable has been crowned as the winner of an international sustainability innovation competition for an idea that is focused on helping poorer communities that live with sandy flooring.

afk insider
EarthEnable has been crowned as the winner of an international sustainability innovation competition

Tanzania’s Attempt To Demystify Sexual Reproductive Health Issues

Using 3D animation series, its aims to target adolescents to get them involved in discussions on sex.

africa news
Using 3D animation series to demystify sex

