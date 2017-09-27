Top 10 Daily News

Africa Is Building A Giant Green Wall
Eleven countries are planting a wall of trees from east to west across Africa, just under the southern edge of the Sahara desert. The goal is to fight the effects of climate change by reversing desertification.
Jail Could Be A Reality For Prominent Critic Of President Robert Mugabe
After posting a series of videos calling on Zimbabweans to demonstrate against fuel shortages and sudden price hikes, Pastor Evan Mawarire was arrested over the weekend.
Following In The Footsteps Of Professor Wangari Maathai
Wangechi Kiongo, just 23 years old, is one of the young Kenyans following in the footsteps of Professor Wangari Maathai when it comes to environmental conservation.
Boosting Car Sales In Africa And UN Sustainability Goals
Some of the continent’s bigger economies have also drafted national automotive development plans to boost local car production and reduce second-hand imports.
Angola’s Inauguration In Pictures
Angola hosted 26 heads of state and government to the inauguration of newly elected president João Manuel Gonçalves.
NBA’s Reach In Africa Grows
“I really wanted to be a soccer player, and then I grew so tall and then eventually I gave a shot to basketball and then fell in love with it and then next thing you know I am here.”
Africa Should Position Itself As A Global Centre For Creative Arts
If Africa commits to bringing the creative sector to life, African art can breathe new life into the continent.
Keeping Tabs On Lagos’ Biogas Ambitions
For a while it looked as if a plan to turn fruit waste into electricity might bring light for a giant Nigerian market – but then, like so many other power plans, nothing happened. When will renewables really come on line?
African Solutions For African Problems
A Rwandan startup called EarthEnable has been crowned as the winner of an international sustainability innovation competition for an idea that is focused on helping poorer communities that live with sandy flooring.
Tanzania’s Attempt To Demystify Sexual Reproductive Health Issues
Using 3D animation series, its aims to target adolescents to get them involved in discussions on sex.