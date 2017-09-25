Top 10 Daily News

Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )
Ethiopian Refugee Achieves American Dream

When Tashitaa Tufaa first arrived in Minneapolis from Ethiopia in 1992, he had ever seen, a building with 55 floors. He started as a dishwasher but today is a millionaire.

How Disney’s Queen Of Katwe Inspired These Ugandan Students

According to a new study from Oxford’s department of economics, students who watched the biopic about a girl from the slums of Kampala turned world chess champion as little as a week before national exams performed better.

The Egyptian Flag And What It Means To These Youths

This month students at Egypt’s public universities began their academic year by saluting the flag, after a decree by the Higher Council of Universities aimed at “boosting patriotic sentiment”.

Women At The Forefront Of This Gambian Delicacy

A good slice of Gambia’s economy is based on oysters. And while men fish, this industry is completely dominated by women who, besides harvesting the oysters, are also involved in conservation efforts.

Opportunity for Investment in Ethiopia’s Hospitality Sector

Did you know Addis Ababa, following New York and Geneva, hosts the third-largest diplomatic community in the world?

Inside Rwanda’s Reconciliation Villages

Here, Laurencia Niyogira and her next door neighbour, Tasian Nkundiye, have become firm friends. But 22 years ago, Nkundiye murdered nearly all of Niyogira’s family and left her and her siblings for dead.

Being The Most Expensive City In Africa Isn’t A Bad Thing

Luanda will most likely follow in the footsteps of Hong Kong and become a strong developed city with plenty to offer.

Lesotho King Willing To Play Larger Political Role

“I have no constitutional powers to intervene in public affairs or settle disputes that may arise between different political factions or between sections of the population and their political leaders. So it does cause, sometimes, a bit of a problem or a frustration on my part.”

Who Belongs In The Congo Basin?

International wildlife charities are funding anti-poaching squads that arrest, torture and kill indigenous ‘pygmy’ people for hunting in their ancestral forests in the Congo Basin, according to a charity for tribal people.

Celebrating The First Female Pilot In Africa

59-year-old Asli Hassan Abade, returned permanently to Somalia in July 2017 after over two decades abroad. Till date, she is the country’s first and only female pilot having made her first flight in 1976.

