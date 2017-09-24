Top 10 Daily News

Mugabe’s Message To Donald Trump
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has called on the United States President to use his power to promote unity and peace instead of threatening other nations.
Champagne Parties Are Nigeria’s Latest Trend
Parties are Akinlagun’s business, and business is good. The British-educated entrepreneur is the director of Nigeria’s largest online alcohol retailer Drinks.ng, which has not merely survived but thrived during a prolonged recession.
How She Built A Successful Career In STEM
The daughter of an Electrical Engineer, Leticia Oppong was adamant she wanted to pursue a career in the same field; but not everyone was convinced.
Long-lost Congo Notebooks Tell Us How Trees React To Climate Change
Decaying notebooks discovered in an abandoned research station contain a treasure trove of tree growth data dating from 1930s.
Has Mali Found A Game Changer In Fighting Poverty
The Sikasso region is Mali’s breadbasket, providing fruit, vegetables and grain to the rest of the country. Pretty much anything grows here, and in abundance.
History Shows That SA’s KPMG Will Bounce Back
The match between corrupt state and corrupt private sector is perhaps South Africa’s most functional display of “willing buyer, willing seller”.
Who’s Guarding Juba’s Streets?
Residents of South Sudan’s capital say they are collecting cash to pay police unofficially to patrol their neighborhoods, amid a crime wave and a cash crunch that means authorities often cannot pay their wages.
Celebrating The Right To Life In Gambia
The Gambia has pledged to abolish the death penalty in a clean break with the former regime of Yahya Jammeh, giving activists hope that more African states will follow its example.
Shake Up At Kenya Airways
New CEO and former head of Lot Polish Airlines, Sebastian Mikosz has hired five top Polish managers to assist him in turning around the troubled national carrier.
Check Out The Attendees Of The Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa
Nobel laureate Desmond Tutu has attended the opening of a museum of contemporary African art in Cape Town.