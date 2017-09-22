Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )
Top 10 Daily News

Top10 DAILY
africa.com number one story

The Only Female Football President In Africa

Sierra Leone’s Football Association president Isha Johansen has announced she will stand for re-election despite admitting that her decision will “infuriate a lot of people.”

cnn
africa.com number two story

Dangote And Kagame Converse On Africa’s Opportunities And Challenges

Both leaders underscored the ongoing movement to diversify African economies.

cnbc africa
Africa.com CEO Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

The Nigeria Higher Education Foundation(NHEF), a non-profit foundation dedicated to enhancing the quality of higher education within Nigeria, is presenting the 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award to Teresa H. Clarke, C.E.O. of Africa.com.

africa.com
Why Everyone Is Looking For That African Country That Trump Mentioned

Thanks to Donald Trump, Namibia is trending worldwide and may benefit from the publicity.

africa news
Small Family Farms Eliminate Poverty

Fact: Growth from agriculture is 11 times more effective at reducing extreme poverty than any other sector in sub-Saharan Africa.

africa.com
Policymakers Are Flying Blind When It Comes To Gender Equality

A survey questioned 109 policymakers in Colombia, India, Indonesia, Kenya and Senegal about maternal mortality rates, child marriage rates, the percentage of women in the labor force and the percentage of women in parliament.

voa News
Boko Haram, No Laughing Matter

Rights groups demand release of three students whose jovial text message exchange turned sour when teacher confiscated phone and contacted police.

the guardian
From Foes To Friends

The governments of Sudan and South Sudan have signed an agreement to allow border trade between the two countries.

al jazeera
Zimbabwe Strikes Gold

The country’s gold production rose 10% in the first eight months of this year to 14.6 tonnes.

business day live
How These Ethiopian Artists Plan To Save Mother Nature

Two artists in Ethiopia are hoping to protect the environment by turning rubbish into art. They use animal bones and plastic bags to create sculptures and paintings.

bbc
