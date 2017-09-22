Top 10 Daily News

The Only Female Football President In Africa
Sierra Leone’s Football Association president Isha Johansen has announced she will stand for re-election despite admitting that her decision will “infuriate a lot of people.”
Dangote And Kagame Converse On Africa’s Opportunities And Challenges
Both leaders underscored the ongoing movement to diversify African economies.
Africa.com CEO Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award
The Nigeria Higher Education Foundation(NHEF), a non-profit foundation dedicated to enhancing the quality of higher education within Nigeria, is presenting the 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award to Teresa H. Clarke, C.E.O. of Africa.com.
Why Everyone Is Looking For That African Country That Trump Mentioned
Thanks to Donald Trump, Namibia is trending worldwide and may benefit from the publicity.
Small Family Farms Eliminate Poverty
Fact: Growth from agriculture is 11 times more effective at reducing extreme poverty than any other sector in sub-Saharan Africa.
Policymakers Are Flying Blind When It Comes To Gender Equality
A survey questioned 109 policymakers in Colombia, India, Indonesia, Kenya and Senegal about maternal mortality rates, child marriage rates, the percentage of women in the labor force and the percentage of women in parliament.
Boko Haram, No Laughing Matter
Rights groups demand release of three students whose jovial text message exchange turned sour when teacher confiscated phone and contacted police.
From Foes To Friends
The governments of Sudan and South Sudan have signed an agreement to allow border trade between the two countries.
Zimbabwe Strikes Gold
The country’s gold production rose 10% in the first eight months of this year to 14.6 tonnes.
How These Ethiopian Artists Plan To Save Mother Nature
Two artists in Ethiopia are hoping to protect the environment by turning rubbish into art. They use animal bones and plastic bags to create sculptures and paintings.