Top 10 Daily News

africa.com number one story

It’s Back To School For Chibok Girls

More than 100 “Chibok girls” released by Boko Haram militants have begun a new phase of their lives, taking classes at the American University of Nigeria after months of rest and recovery under the care of the Nigerian government.

voa news
Girls as they begin school
africa.com number two story

Untapped Potential Of Smallholder Agriculture

Fact: sub-Saharan Africa has a quarter of the world’s arable land but only produces 10% of the world’s agricultural output.

africa.com
Men turning the soil

The Mugabes Take On New York

The 72nd United Nations General Assembly week has been characterized by controversies in Zimbabwe over the expenditure of President Robert Mugabe’s sons in Harare and New York.

africa news
Mugabe and his entourage

The Safety Of People Living With Albinism Can’t Be Ignored

The trafficking of body parts from people with albinism must urgently be addressed, clear national policies are needed, and communities must be effectively educated about albinism to demystify this genetic condition.

mail & guardian africa
marching against albino killings

Uber’s Chief Brand Officer, Bozoma St John, Chats About Her Ghanaian Roots

Africa.com C.E.O. Teresa Clarke, caught up with Ms. Bozoma Saint John at the Africa-America Institute (AAI) — 33rd Annual Awards Gala, in New York City where she was presented the Award for Innovation and Technology.

africa.com
Teresa And Uber CEO

Will Kenya’s Electoral Commission Take The Fall?

Kenya’s Supreme Court has blamed the country’s electoral commission (IEBC) for its decision to annul the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.The judges said the 8 August poll was “neither transparent or verifiable”.

bbc
SUpreme court judges of Kenya

How The World And Africans See Themselves

As Africans, the lackadaisical use of words like “native” or “vernacular” indicates that we still do not have legitimacy in our own countries. It also shows that we are yet to employ our languages as a way to create nuanced versions of our identities.

quartz africa
Historic home turned museum in Kenya

A Freak Accident Near The Village Of Dukwi

Nine elephants were electrocuted in central Botswana after they knocked down overhead power lines while jostling to drink water from a leaking pipe supplying water to villagers.

enca
Elephant herd in Namibia reserve

Why Angolan Politics Is A Big Deal

The stepping down of President dos Santos should not be understated in the context of politics in other sub-Saharan African countries. Some countries struggle to create an atmosphere of peace in order to have elections.

afk insider
Old and new president

A Made In Africa Chocolate

It’s a little tough, and the locals don’t rate it, but chocolate certainly is produced in Africa.

the guardian
Francis Ker

