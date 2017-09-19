Top 10 Daily News

Building Nigeria’s Largest Power Plant
The government of Nigeria has announced the award of a $5.8 billion contract for a 3,050-megawatt Mambila hydroelectric power project. The megaproject will feature four dams between 50 and 150 meters tall, and take six years to complete.
Agriculture: The World’s Most Vital Investment
Agriculture holds great promise for Africa. More than half of the Earth’s arable land – roughly 600 million hectares – is located in Africa.
Why Africa’s Judiciary System Remains Colonised
In former British colonies – Kenya, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Malawi and others – the old school wigs live on, worn by judges and lawyers. Now, a new generation of African jurists is asking: Why are the continent’s most prominent legal minds still wearing the trappings of the colonisers?
Honouring The Man Who Brought Chibok Girls Back
Zannah Mustapha has helped children whose parents were killed by the armed group Boko Haram. He also helped secure the deal to release schoolgirls held by the armed group.
A GE Ghana Trailblazer Encourages Young Women To Pursue STEM Careers
Leticia Oppong, a young Ghanaian engineer, who constantly had to justify her passion for science to everyone she came across, believes that if young women are firm in their beliefs, they will succeed.
UK Radio Takes Over The Horn Of Africa
The BBC World Service has launched three websites for Ethiopia and neighbouring Eritrea as part of its biggest expansion since the 1940s.
Zimbabwe Slowly Phases Out Drinking
Government is set to enact a law barring the sale of alcohol during some days of the week, some hours of the day and to expectant women, in a bid to curb abuse of the beverage.
Lesotho Becomes First African Country To License Medicinal Marijuana
The country’s health ministry licensed Verve Dynamics, a South African company that describes itself as “a vegan friendly manufacturer of highly purified botanical extracts and specialty ingredients.”
Undercover Minister Busts Civil Servants
Uganda’s health minister disguised herself as a patient and caught two medical workers demanding a bribe for free government services.
A Doll That Represents The African Child
Rokhaya Diop from Senegal is the creator of Urbi dolls. Hers is a range of black and mixed dolls.