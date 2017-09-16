FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedin

Top 10 Daily News

By |Top10 DAILY|
africa.com number one story

7 Leading Real Estate Companies in South Africa

Real estate companies no longer simply rely on traditional selling methods such as hanging ‘for sale’ boards outside houses or advertising in the newspaper. They have had to find more innovative ways to attract new clients.

africa.com
House on sale
africa.com number two story

Tunisian Women Secure Right To Choose Spouse

Tunisia has abolished a decades-old ban on Muslim women marrying non-Muslims as the president seeks to secure equal rights for the country’s female population.

al jazeera
Two women on the catwalk

Pieces Of Namibia’s Painful Past Found In The U.S.

The remains of victims of concentration camps in Namibia which were gathered by a German racialist scientist for use in experiments have been found in the collection of a major US museum.

the guardian
Namibians kept as slaves

No Place For Dictators Here

Slowly, and without much fanfare, West Africa has become a bastion of democracy on the continent. But a few dinosaurs remain.

mail & guardian africa
Mass demonstration in Togo

The Lure Of The Pyramids

To stimulate growth, Egypt has been offering incentives and reducing levies for airlines and tour operators in order to bring more tourists into the country.

quartz africa
Mali Blues

France Keeps Secret Files about The Rwanda Genocide

France’s highest court ruled that a researcher could be denied access to sensitive archives concerning the 1994 genocide in Rwanda even though they were ostensibly opened to the public in 2015.

enca
The Stoop'

Africa’s Drone Effect

There are a number of ways in which drone technology is positively impacting industries in Africa, with numerous sectors benefiting from the advantages that drone tech provides.

afk insider
Kasungu Aerodrome, in central Malawi

Taking Sexual Assault Seriously

A new forensic lab launched in central Somalia could transform how the Puntland state government handles cases of rape and gender-based violence, and possibly create a model for the rest of the country to follow.

voa news
Nubian Electronic Music

How Upcycling Should Look Like

In the foothills of the Ngwenya mountain in Swaziland – one of the country’s most visited tourist attractions – there is a glass-making venture that has been in business for the past 30 years.

bbc
Burkina Faso Festivals

Somali Model Defies How We Look At Hijabs

She made history in 2016 as the first hijab-wearing contestant in the Miss Minnesota beauty pageant, that feat and other engagements earned her a place on the cover of Vogue Arabia magazine in June 2017.

africa news
Francis Ker

Related Posts