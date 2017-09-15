Top 10 Daily News

Off-grid Solar In Africa, Benefits And Opportunities
The urban electrification rate stands at 60 percent, with rural going at 14 percent. The situation has borne the need for diversification and innovation, so in comes off-grid solar.
Why Student Held Onto Her Bag For Dear Life
Security camera footage from South Africa shows the moment a student fought off robbers to hold on to a bag containing a hard drive with the only copy of her thesis.
SPOTTED: White Giraffes In Kenyan Reserve
A pair of giraffes with leucism, a condition that inhibits pigmentation in skin cells, have been filmed by conservationists for the first time.
African Countries And The Company They Keep
A UN report claims North Korea sidestepped international sanctions to provide military and security assistance to Tanzania, Uganda, Angola, the DRC, Eritrea, Mozambique, Namibia, Benin, Botswana, Mali, and Zimbabwe.
Which Country Packs A Punch?
Africa is home to some of the strongest militaries in the world, with one North African country in particular featuring in the top 10 of the global list.
Nigerian Army Caught In An Awkward Position
A viral social media video clip showed soldiers ostensibly forcing protesters to swim in and drink muddy water at a check point in Abia State.
Mugabe’s Peers Turn On Him
Zimbabwean war veterans fired from the ruling Zanu PF party have vowed they will campaign against President Robert Mugabe’s preferred successors.
Desperate Times In Angola
Desperate for hard currency, Angolans are coming up with new ways to convert their kwanzas into dollars and euros.
A Basic Guide to Investing in Property in South Africa
Despite the Southern African nation’s current economic and political distress, real estate remains an attractive opportunity for investors.
American Basketballer Seeks Out African Experience
Africa generally exports basketball players to the United States, but a handful of American professionals have gone the other way.