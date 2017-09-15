FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedin

Top 10 Daily News

By |Top10 DAILY|
africa.com number one story

Off-grid Solar In Africa, Benefits And Opportunities

The urban electrification rate stands at 60 percent, with rural going at 14 percent. The situation has borne the need for diversification and innovation, so in comes off-grid solar.

africa.com
Solar-panels-Senegal-Africa-3
africa.com number two story

Why Student Held Onto Her Bag For Dear Life

Security camera footage from South Africa shows the moment a student fought off robbers to hold on to a bag containing a hard drive with the only copy of her thesis.

bbc
student fought off robbers

SPOTTED: White Giraffes In Kenyan Reserve

A pair of giraffes with leucism, a condition that inhibits pigmentation in skin cells, have been filmed by conservationists for the first time.

the guardian
A pair of giraffes with leucism

African Countries And The Company They Keep

A UN report claims North Korea sidestepped international sanctions to provide military and security assistance to Tanzania, Uganda, Angola, the DRC, Eritrea, Mozambique, Namibia, Benin, Botswana, Mali, and Zimbabwe.

quartz africa
african and north korea delegates

Which Country Packs A Punch?

Africa is home to some of the strongest militaries in the world, with one North African country in particular featuring in the top 10 of the global list.

afk insider
Truck with soldiers

Nigerian Army Caught In An Awkward Position

A viral social media video clip showed soldiers ostensibly forcing protesters to swim in and drink muddy water at a check point in Abia State.

africa news
A viral social media video clip showed soldiers ostensibly forcing protesters to swim

Mugabe’s Peers Turn On Him

Zimbabwean war veterans fired from the ruling Zanu PF party have vowed they will campaign against President Robert Mugabe’s preferred successors.

enca
President and first lady of Zimbabwe

Desperate Times In Angola

Desperate for hard currency, Angolans are coming up with new ways to convert their kwanzas into dollars and euros.

business day live
Woman selling at a stall

A Basic Guide to Investing in Property in South Africa

Despite the Southern African nation’s current economic and political distress, real estate remains an attractive opportunity for investors.

africa.com
Beautiful property in SA

American Basketballer Seeks Out African Experience

Africa generally exports basketball players to the United States, but a handful of American professionals have gone the other way.

voa news
Playing basketball

Related Posts