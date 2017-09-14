Top 10 Daily News

South Africa Celebrates Black Consciousness Icon
While Nelson Mandela, Oliver Tambo, and Desmond Tutu are rightly venerated for their role in opposing and ending white minority rule in South Africa, another leader of the liberation years has been remarkably overlooked: Bantu Steven Biko.
The Guardian Reveals How Dirty Cocoa Drives Deforestation In Côte D’Ivoire
Cocoa traders who sell to Mars, Nestlé, Mondelez and other big brands buy beans grown illegally inside protected areas in the Ivory Coast, where rainforest cover has been reduced by more than 80% since 1960.
How Bad Publicity Brought This PR Firm Down
In the fraught world of image makeovers, Bell Pottinger stood out for venturing where others feared to go. It courted embattled governments, controversial clients and powerful people who ran afoul of public opinion.
Cheating Scandal Rocks One Of Africa’s Best Universities
One of Africa’s most prestigious universities is investigating how 300 students managed to get their degree results changed. Uganda’s Makerere University discovered that the students’ marks had been tampered with in 2015.
Hallmark House: Layers Of Luxury, Icon Of Transformation
The building consists of a sprawling and spread-out view of the City of Gold, which provides residents with a unique and special connection with the city. The Hallmark House is also becoming a good alternative to Africa’s current tallest building, Transnet, which is about a kilometer away.
International Observers Under A Harsh Spotlight In Kenya
They’ve been accused by Kenya’s opposition and many media outlets of being too quick to declare the elections were “free and fair” in a preference for the status quo over democracy.
Catch Of The Day
For more than three years, European Union members states authorized unlawful fishing activities off the coast of Africa in contravention of common regional laws and policies.
A Law To Increase Cyber Security
Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe has opened parliament for the final time before he seeks re-election next year.
Ugandan Government Advised To Be Fair
“Oxfam is interested in seeing that extractives projects benefit host communities and that governments and citizens in resource-rich countries get a fair share of their natural resource wealth.”
Real Life In Abuja, Nigeria
The city of Abuja was not designed to give room for low-income earners to thrive and live. Abuja has a clearly-defined wide margin between the ruling class, the rich and the poor.