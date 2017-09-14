Top 10 Daily News

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedin

africa.com number one story

South Africa Celebrates Black Consciousness Icon

While Nelson Mandela, Oliver Tambo, and Desmond Tutu are rightly venerated for their role in opposing and ending white minority rule in South Africa, another leader of the liberation years has been remarkably overlooked: Bantu Steven Biko.

cnn
SA black consciousness leader
africa.com number two story

The Guardian Reveals How Dirty Cocoa Drives Deforestation In Côte D’Ivoire

Cocoa traders who sell to Mars, Nestlé, Mondelez and other big brands buy beans grown illegally inside protected areas in the Ivory Coast, where rainforest cover has been reduced by more than 80% since 1960.

the guardian
cocoa beans

How Bad Publicity Brought This PR Firm Down

In the fraught world of image makeovers, Bell Pottinger stood out for venturing where others feared to go. It courted embattled governments, controversial clients and powerful people who ran afoul of public opinion.

new york times
UK pr firm

Cheating Scandal Rocks One Of Africa’s Best Universities

One of Africa’s most prestigious universities is investigating how 300 students managed to get their degree results changed. Uganda’s Makerere University discovered that the students’ marks had been tampered with in 2015.

bbc
exterior view of Ugandan university

Hallmark House: Layers Of Luxury, Icon Of Transformation

The building consists of a sprawling and spread-out view of the City of Gold, which provides residents with a unique and special connection with the city. The Hallmark House is also becoming a good alternative to Africa’s current tallest building, Transnet, which is about a kilometer away.

africa.com
Hallmark House

International Observers Under A Harsh Spotlight In Kenya

They’ve been accused by Kenya’s opposition and many media outlets of being too quick to declare the elections were “free and fair” in a preference for the status quo over democracy.

enca
Various observer missions in Kenya

Catch Of The Day

For more than three years, European Union members states authorized unlawful fishing activities off the coast of Africa in contravention of common regional laws and policies.

quartz africa
unlawful fishing activities off the coast of Africa

A Law To Increase Cyber Security

Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe has opened parliament for the final time before he seeks re-election next year.

al jazeera
Keypad with cyber crime

Ugandan Government Advised To Be Fair

“Oxfam is interested in seeing that extractives projects benefit host communities and that governments and citizens in resource-rich countries get a fair share of their natural resource wealth.”

business day live
Ugandan pipeline

Real Life In Abuja, Nigeria

The city of Abuja was not designed to give room for low-income earners to thrive and live. Abuja has a clearly-defined wide margin between the ruling class, the rich and the poor.

africa.com
Life in Abuja

