Top 10 Daily News

How Megachurches Have Transformed Lagos
The Redeemed Christian Church of God’s international headquarters in Ogun state has been transformed from a mere megachurch to an entire neighbourhood, with departments anticipating its members’ every practical as well as spiritual needs.
A Debate On France’s Hold On Francophone Africa
West Africa seems unwilling to let go of the shared currency, even launching a digital version, the eCFA. The CFA has its roots in the colonial era when France chose to print a single currency for its colonies rather than transport cash.
Johannesburg Neighbourhoods & How They Got Their Names
Affectionately known as the “City of Gold”, or Egoli in isiZulu, Johannesburg is South Africa’s largest city by population, and it is the urban and economic hub of the country.
Inside Access Into An Egyptian Tomb
Egyptian authorities unveiled a previously undiscovered ancient tomb belonging to a goldsmith and his wife near Luxor in southern Egypt.The tomb, at the Draa Abul Nagaa necropolis, contains “mummies, sarcophagi, statuettes, pots and other artifacts.”
Trevor Noah Bags His First Emmy
The Daily Show host bagged Best Short Form Variety Series for his YouTube special The Daily Show: Between the Scenes at the award’s Creative Arts ceremony in Los Angeles over the weekend.
Obasanjo’s Message To Veteran Leaders
Former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has advised long serving African leaders to leave office because if they did not, ‘office will leave them.’
A Much Needed Lifeline For Migrants
South Africa has extended the residency permits for nearly 200,000 Zimbabwean economic migrants by four years. Their current permits were set to expire December 31.
History Was Made This Weekend
Several thousand fans on Friday watched the first night-time football match to be played in Mogadishu since chaos descended on the Somali capital nearly three decades ago.
Swaziland’s Not So Sweet Deal
With the EU set to lift caps on sugar production, African producers could be squeezed out of a market that has propped up places like Swaziland for years.
A Ring At The Finish Line
New Zealand’s Jake Robertson proposes to his girlfriend – and fellow runner – Magdalyne Masai after finishing as runner-up to Mo Farah in the Great North Run.