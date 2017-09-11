FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedin

Top 10 Daily News

By |Top10 DAILY|
africa.com number one story

How Megachurches Have Transformed Lagos

The Redeemed Christian Church of God’s international headquarters in Ogun state has been transformed from a mere megachurch to an entire neighbourhood, with departments anticipating its members’ every practical as well as spiritual needs.

the guardian
The Redeemed Christian Church of God’s international headquarters
africa.com number two story

A Debate On France’s Hold On Francophone Africa

West Africa seems unwilling to let go of the shared currency, even launching a digital version, the eCFA. The CFA has its roots in the colonial era when France chose to print a single currency for its colonies rather than transport cash.

quartz africa
West Africa's Shared Currency

Johannesburg Neighbourhoods & How They Got Their Names

Affectionately known as the “City of Gold”, or Egoli in isiZulu, Johannesburg is South Africa’s largest city by population, and it is the urban and economic hub of the country.

africa.com
houses in soweto

Inside Access Into An Egyptian Tomb

Egyptian authorities unveiled a previously undiscovered ancient tomb belonging to a goldsmith and his wife near Luxor in southern Egypt.The tomb, at the Draa Abul Nagaa necropolis, contains “mummies, sarcophagi, statuettes, pots and other artifacts.”

new york times
statuettes, pots and other artifacts

Trevor Noah Bags His First Emmy

The Daily Show host bagged Best Short Form Variety Series for his YouTube special The Daily Show: Between the Scenes at the award’s Creative Arts ceremony in Los Angeles over the weekend.

eye witness news
Trevor Noah

Obasanjo’s Message To Veteran Leaders

Former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has advised long serving African leaders to leave office because if they did not, ‘office will leave them.’

africa news
Former Nigerian President

A Much Needed Lifeline For Migrants

South Africa has extended the residency permits for nearly 200,000 Zimbabwean economic migrants by four years. Their current permits were set to expire December 31.

voa news
People sleeping outside a bank in Zimbabwe

History Was Made This Weekend

Several thousand fans on Friday watched the first night-time football match to be played in Mogadishu since chaos descended on the Somali capital nearly three decades ago.

enca
first night-time football match

Swaziland’s Not So Sweet Deal

With the EU set to lift caps on sugar production, African producers could be squeezed out of a market that has propped up places like Swaziland for years.

business day live
sugar production

A Ring At The Finish Line

New Zealand’s Jake Robertson proposes to his girlfriend – and fellow runner – Magdalyne Masai after finishing as runner-up to Mo Farah in the Great North Run.

bbc
New Zealand's Jake Robertson proposes to his girlfriend - and fellow runner - Magdalyne Masai

Related Posts