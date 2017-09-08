Top 10 Daily News

When Women Are Collateral Damage In Political Fights
Cyril Ramaphosa, long seen as South Africa’s president-in-waiting, is just the latest in a long string of politically powerful men embroiled in a scandal where women are the victims, ranging from extra-marital affairs to the more grave accusations of sexual harassment and battery.
Here’s Why Africans Turn To Terror Groups
Hundreds of violent extremists in Africa have told researchers that government action aimed at countering terrorism and insurgency across the continent was the “tipping point” for their decision to join an extremist group.
Not All Africans Live in Grass Hut
Among the many misconceptions, one of the most common is that all African people live in grass-thatched huts made of mud and dung. It is true that mud huts are one of the most common forms of housing in rural areas on the continent; however, it would not be fair for us to disregard the continent’s rapidly growing cities and urban centers with state of the art architecture.
SA Black Billionaire Transforms Fin Sector
ARC Investments is a capital raising and investment entity incorporated in Mauritius. Investors will have the opportunity to invest in a permanently broad-based black controlled company with a diversified portfolio of investments.
Meet The Group Helping The Skate Scene To Take Off In This African Megacity
“Don’t break your head!” That’s one of the popular heckles members of Nigeria’s first skate crew get from confused residents in the commercial capital Lagos.
Ensuring Somaliland’s History Is Remembered
Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland has inaugurated its first museum to preserve the history of its self-declared independence in 1991.
Women Beating Poverty
The Africa Food Prize honours outstanding contributions within every aspect of agriculture and food production that is clearly related to combating hunger and reducing poverty in Africa.
Cutting Off The Lines Of Communication
Mobile internet services were off in Togo where new opposition protests were planned after huge anti-government demonstrations across the country.
Magufuli Critic Gets Shot
Tanzanian opposition lawmaker Tundu Lissu, a fierce critic of President John Magufuli’s government, was seriously wounded in a gun attack on Thursday.
A Family That Rides Together
See how the Blick family is building a racing dynasty in Uganda.