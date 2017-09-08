Top 10 Daily News

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedin

africa.com number one story

When Women Are Collateral Damage In Political Fights

Cyril Ramaphosa, long seen as South Africa’s president-in-waiting, is just the latest in a long string of politically powerful men embroiled in a scandal where women are the victims, ranging from extra-marital affairs to the more grave accusations of sexual harassment and battery.

quartz africa
Zuma and Ramaphosa
africa.com number two story

Here’s Why Africans Turn To Terror Groups

Hundreds of violent extremists in Africa have told researchers that government action aimed at countering terrorism and insurgency across the continent was the “tipping point” for their decision to join an extremist group.

the guardian
Somali militant group Al Shabaab

Not All Africans Live in Grass Hut

Among the many misconceptions, one of the most common is that all African people live in grass-thatched huts made of mud and dung. It is true that mud huts are one of the most common forms of housing in rural areas on the continent; however, it would not be fair for us to disregard the continent’s rapidly growing cities and urban centers with state of the art architecture.

africa.com
Hyde Park Cairo

SA Black Billionaire Transforms Fin Sector

ARC Investments is a capital raising and investment entity incorporated in Mauritius. Investors will have the opportunity to invest in a permanently broad-based black controlled company with a diversified portfolio of investments.

fin 24
South African Billionaire

Meet The Group Helping The Skate Scene To Take Off In This African Megacity

“Don’t break your head!” That’s one of the popular heckles members of Nigeria’s first skate crew get from confused residents in the commercial capital Lagos.

bbc
Nigeria's first skate crew

Ensuring Somaliland’s History Is Remembered

Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland has inaugurated its first museum to preserve the history of its self-declared independence in 1991.

africa news
first museum in Somaliland

Women Beating Poverty

The Africa Food Prize honours outstanding contributions within every aspect of agriculture and food production that is clearly related to combating hunger and reducing poverty in Africa.

ventures africa
The Africa Food Prize honours

Cutting Off The Lines Of Communication

Mobile internet services were off in Togo where new opposition protests were planned after huge anti-government demonstrations across the country.

enca
Mass demonstration in Togo

Magufuli Critic Gets Shot

Tanzanian opposition lawmaker Tundu Lissu, a fierce critic of President John Magufuli’s government, was seriously wounded in a gun attack on Thursday.

reuters
Tanzanian opposition lawmaker Tundu Lissu

A Family That Rides Together

See how the Blick family is building a racing dynasty in Uganda.

cnn
a racing dynasty in Uganda

