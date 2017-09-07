Top 10 Daily News

Here’s What N700 Million Gets You in Nigeria Today
Nigeria’s real estate industry is no doubt one of the best investment ventures you can ever think of. Despite tough economic times, the real estate sector has still managed to keep afloat and pave way for the development of exclusive and lavish properties.
Togo Stands Up To A Political Dynasty
Hundreds of thousands of opposition supporters have reportedly taken to the streets in several cities across Togo to call for constitutional reform, despite an apparent government concession to their demands.
Building An Enormous Solar Park In The Sahara
The 4.5GW mega-project planned by TuNur would pipe electricity to Malta, Italy and France using submarine cables in the grandest energy export project since the abandoned Desertec initiative.
How An American Athlete Inspired A Sudanese Cartoonist
Sudanese cartoonist Khalid Albaih had never heard of National Football League quarterback Colin Kaepernick. But he became inspired by Kaepernick’s refusal to stand for the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality in the U.S.
Robots are Giving Nigerian Children a Head-Start on STEM
Nigerian robotics entrepreneur, Christian Chime, has been making a name for himself using robotics to teach school children about basic scientific concepts and get them excited about STEM.
Uganda Bans Nudes and Sexting
The committee, which was sworn in Kampala in late August, is expected to stamp out pornography by collecting and destroying pornographic materials, and to apprehend and prosecute perpetrators.
Mugabe Told To Watch His Words
South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) has called on the Zimbabwean ruling Zanu-PF party to refrain President Robert Mugabe from making negative comments about Nelson Mandela.
Saving These Girls
MTraditional West African ‘healers’ and Sicilian psychiatrists are struggling to help free Nigerian women forced into prostitution.
Mobile Operators Take Note
Mobile operators in sub-Saharan Africa have a unique set of challenges that they face in the region, but if they manage to overcome these obstacles, success awaits.
SA Tennis Player’s Big Feat
South Africa’s Kevin Anderson ended American hopes in the men’s singles as he beat Sam Querrey to reach the US Open semi-finals.