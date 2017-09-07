Top 10 Daily News

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedin

africa.com number one story

Here’s What N700 Million Gets You in Nigeria Today

Nigeria’s real estate industry is no doubt one of the best investment ventures you can ever think of. Despite tough economic times, the real estate sector has still managed to keep afloat and pave way for the development of exclusive and lavish properties.

africa.com
Property Nigeria
africa.com number two story

Togo Stands Up To A Political Dynasty

Hundreds of thousands of opposition supporters have reportedly taken to the streets in several cities across Togo to call for constitutional reform, despite an apparent government concession to their demands.

al jazeera
Mass demonstration in Togo

Building An Enormous Solar Park In The Sahara

The 4.5GW mega-project planned by TuNur would pipe electricity to Malta, Italy and France using submarine cables in the grandest energy export project since the abandoned Desertec initiative.

The Guardian
4.5GW mega-project in tunisia

How An American Athlete Inspired A Sudanese Cartoonist

Sudanese cartoonist Khalid Albaih had never heard of National Football League quarterback Colin Kaepernick. But he became inspired by Kaepernick’s refusal to stand for the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality in the U.S.

voa news
A cartoon of a popular US athlete

Robots are Giving Nigerian Children a Head-Start on STEM

Nigerian robotics entrepreneur, Christian Chime, has been making a name for himself using robotics to teach school children about basic scientific concepts and get them excited about STEM.

africa.com
Nigerian robotics entrepreneur, Christian Chime,

Uganda Bans Nudes and Sexting

The committee, which was sworn in Kampala in late August, is expected to stamp out pornography by collecting and destroying pornographic materials, and to apprehend and prosecute perpetrators.

quartz africa
Women Rights Protest

Mugabe Told To Watch His Words

South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) has called on the Zimbabwean ruling Zanu-PF party to refrain President Robert Mugabe from making negative comments about Nelson Mandela.

africa news
Cole Ndelu

Saving These Girls

MTraditional West African ‘healers’ and Sicilian psychiatrists are struggling to help free Nigerian women forced into prostitution.

bhekisisa
Nubian Electronic Music

Mobile Operators Take Note

Mobile operators in sub-Saharan Africa have a unique set of challenges that they face in the region, but if they manage to overcome these obstacles, success awaits.

afk insider
Burkina Faso Festivals

SA Tennis Player’s Big Feat

South Africa’s Kevin Anderson ended American hopes in the men’s singles as he beat Sam Querrey to reach the US Open semi-finals.

bbc
SA Tennis Player's

