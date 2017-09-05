Top 10 Daily News

The Bench That’s Put Kenya In The History Books
The decision to call new elections is a win for democracy in a country dominated by flawed processes – and shows politics can be conducted in a better way.
Top NGOs Focusing on STEM Skills Development in Africa
As the need for critical thinkers, innovators, entrepreneurs, and inventors rises, Africa is making notable strides to breed talented individuals who will transform the continent’s economies.
Mugabe’s Reaction To Media Scrutiny
When the South African press censured Mrs Mugabe for allegedly assaulting a woman in Johannesburg, the president countered by questioning why whites still wield so much power in South Africa.
Why Ethiopian Police Don’t Want This Album Released
Teddy Afro’s 15-track album is the fastest-selling album in the country’s history. Following its release in May this year the album topped the Billboard World Albums chart for weeks. However, it was never formally launched in Ethiopia.
This Game Is Meant To Break The Fear Surrounding Arabic
Ghada Wali, a pioneering Egyptian designer, has developed an Arabic typeface that would help young learners or foreign speakers to playfully build each Arabic alphabet using Lego blocks.
Coming To Take Kabila Down
Felix Tshisekedi, the leader of the opposition in the DRC, has returned to the capital, Kinshasa, and plans to challenge President Joseph Kabila, who has so far refused to set a date for presidential elections.
Drumming Awareness About Albinism
Ikponwosa Ero went from a child who felt different to the United Nations’ first independent expert on albinism.
Africa And Maritime Security
For years maritime security has been neglected throughout Africa. Recently however, there has been renewed focus on maritime issues.
Being Gay In Zim
President Robert Mugabe says people like Takunda Amina are “worse than dogs and pigs” – so daily life as a gay man in Zimbabwe was never going to be easy.