Top 10 Daily News

africa.com number one story

The Bench That’s Put Kenya In The History Books

The decision to call new elections is a win for democracy in a country dominated by flawed processes – and shows politics can be conducted in a better way.

the guardian
Kenya's supreme court judges
africa.com number two story

Top NGOs Focusing on STEM Skills Development in Africa

As the need for critical thinkers, innovators, entrepreneurs, and inventors rises, Africa is making notable strides to breed talented individuals who will transform the continent’s economies.

africa.com
Kids learning in a computer class

Mugabe’s Reaction To Media Scrutiny

When the South African press censured Mrs Mugabe for allegedly assaulting a woman in Johannesburg, the president countered by questioning why whites still wield so much power in South Africa.

al jazeera
President and first lady of Zimbabwe

Why Ethiopian Police Don’t Want This Album Released

Teddy Afro’s 15-track album is the fastest-selling album in the country’s history. Following its release in May this year the album topped the Billboard World Albums chart for weeks. However, it was never formally launched in Ethiopia.

bbc
Ethiopian pop artist

This Game Is Meant To Break The Fear Surrounding Arabic

Ghada Wali, a pioneering Egyptian designer, has developed an Arabic typeface that would help young learners or foreign speakers to playfully build each Arabic alphabet using Lego blocks.

quartz africa
Arabic alphabet using Lego blocks.

Coming To Take Kabila Down

Felix Tshisekedi, the leader of the opposition in the DRC, has returned to the capital, Kinshasa, and plans to challenge President Joseph Kabila, who has so far refused to set a date for presidential elections.

ventures africa
coast erosion

DRC Opposition leader

Drumming Awareness About Albinism

Ikponwosa Ero went from a child who felt different to the United Nations’ first independent expert on albinism.

bhekisisa
Mother and kids living with albinism

Africa And Maritime Security

For years maritime security has been neglected throughout Africa. Recently however, there has been renewed focus on maritime issues.

cnbc africa
maritime security catch pirates

Being Gay In Zim

President Robert Mugabe says people like Takunda Amina are “worse than dogs and pigs” – so daily life as a gay man in Zimbabwe was never going to be easy.

africa news
Anti homophobia march

