Top 10 Daily News

Back To The Ballot For Kenya
“The presidential election was not conducted in accordance with the constitution, rendering the declared results invalid, null and void.”
Facebook Falls Short Of Bringing Digital Equality In Africa
Facebook’s Free Basics app aimed at providing free online services in developing countries is not what it claims to be.
How Girls Forum International Benefits Women In Uganda
Dozens of street vendors are getting free training to upgrade their businesses from hawking. The training supported by the government and a local non-governmental organisation.
A Plan For Africa’s Oldest National Park
In short, the tiny power plant is crucial to an ambitious attempt not only to protect Virunga from threats including armed rebels, deforestation and oil prospectors, but to jump-start the local economy and potentially help stabilize one of the world’s worst conflict zones.
Africa Needs To Take The Green Revolution Seriously
Subsistence Agriculture is one of Africa’s threatened sectors, the African Development Bank emphasizes the need to move up on the value chain and transforming Agriculture into a lucrative business.
Quadruplets For SA Girl
A 30-year-old pregnant woman got the shock of her life after going into labour. With only a nurse to assist her, Jabulile Sangweni delivered not one baby, but four by herself.
She Tried To Take On Kagame
Police said Diane Rwigara is under investigation for tax evasion and forgery. She is accused of forging signatures to support a candidacy for the Aug. 4 vote.
Is This Appropriate?
Chinese Taobao vendors selling customised online photo and video messages that feature African children have faced criticism because it is seen as exploitative and racist.
A Helping Hand For Ethiopia
The United States will provide an additional $91 million in humanitarian aid for Ethiopia to cope with a third straight year of drought.
The Nigerian Magazine Breaking Gender Taboos
A Nasty Boy was launched this year and challenges masculinity stereotypes.