Top 10 Daily News

By |Top10 DAILY|
africa.com number one story

Back To The Ballot For Kenya

“The presidential election was not conducted in accordance with the constitution, rendering the declared results invalid, null and void.”

quartz africa
SUpreme court judges of Kenya
africa.com number two story

Facebook Falls Short Of Bringing Digital Equality In Africa

Facebook’s Free Basics app aimed at providing free online services in developing countries is not what it claims to be.

Al Jazeera
Mark Zuckerberg and group admin of African FB page

How Girls Forum International Benefits Women In Uganda

Dozens of street vendors are getting free training to upgrade their businesses from hawking. The training supported by the government and a local non-governmental organisation.

cgtn africa
Ladies selling fruit in the street

A Plan For Africa’s Oldest National Park

In short, the tiny power plant is crucial to an ambitious attempt not only to protect Virunga from threats including armed rebels, deforestation and oil prospectors, but to jump-start the local economy and potentially help stabilize one of the world’s worst conflict zones.

new york times
Rangers waling in the national park

Africa Needs To Take The Green Revolution Seriously

Subsistence Agriculture is one of Africa’s threatened sectors, the African Development Bank emphasizes the need to move up on the value chain and transforming Agriculture into a lucrative business.

africa news
Lady shows her crops

Quadruplets For SA Girl

A 30-year-old pregnant woman got the shock of her life after going into labour. With only a nurse to assist her, Jabulile Sangweni delivered not one baby, but four by herself.

enca
SA Lady who delivered 4 babies

She Tried To Take On Kagame

Police said Diane Rwigara is under investigation for tax evasion and forgery. She is accused of forging signatures to support a candidacy for the Aug. 4 vote.

voa news
Diane Rwigara working on laptop

Is This Appropriate?

Chinese Taobao vendors selling customised online photo and video messages that feature African children have faced criticism because it is seen as exploitative and racist.

mail & Guardian africa
African kids holding chinese slogans

A Helping Hand For Ethiopia

The United States will provide an additional $91 million in humanitarian aid for Ethiopia to cope with a third straight year of drought.

washington post
Ethiopia is undergoing an industrial revolution

The Nigerian Magazine Breaking Gender Taboos

A Nasty Boy was launched this year and challenges masculinity stereotypes.

bbc
Nigerian Magazine Breaking Gender Taboos

