Top 10 Daily News

Kenyatta Takes It
Kenyans are glued to the news as the results of a disputed election are announced. Hundreds of riot police patrolled the capital, while the opposition called the vote a “charade” and requested access to the election commission’s servers to confirm whether alleged hacking took place.
Rescue Missions Underway To Avoid More Casualties
Two trains collided in Egypt’s coastal city of Alexandria on Friday killing 21 people and injuring 55 others.
Nigerians Give Buhari An Ultimatum
“It’s quite unacceptable that the leader of the most populous African nation in the world would leave the country and go sit down in the UK, on account of a health issue that is unknown to Nigerians”.
South Africa’s New National Hero
Wayde van Niekerk represents South Africa in the best light. His achievements feel personal, his wins belong to the country, and his potential is the same potential the founders of democracy saw in ordinary South Africans with ordinary possibilities.
Who Can Take The Baton In The DRC?
Observers hope that prominent opposition figures can provide an alternative to President Kabila. But many Congolese distrust these would-be leaders.
Why Zambia’s Electricity Is Going Up By 75 Percent
The government’s argument is that it will make the sector attractive for investment and create up to a million jobs. But it is also having a devastating effect on certain parts of the economy – in particular, poultry farmers.
Egypt Needs To Speak About Sex
A researcher specialising in gender and sexuality at Cairo’s Egyptian Institute for Personal Rights, describes the lack of sex education as “a missed opportunity”.
Sudan Gets An Invite To Train With U.S. Forces
Sudan has received an invitation to U.S.-Egyptian military training exercises in October, a first for the country in nearly three decades.
What Are Fintech Companies Getting Right?
The fintech sector is the most attractive when it comes to tech investments in Africa, with almost 20 percent of the 301 fintech startups tracked raising money in the last 29 months.
Africa Is Ready To Host Another World Cup
The Moroccan Football Federation has announced it will bid to host the 2026 World Cup.