Top 10 Daily News

africa.com number one story

Training Africa’s Next Generation of Healthcare Workers

“Demand for quality healthcare is increasing. The GE Training Centre will play a critical role in supporting the capacity development of biomedical engineers, radiologists and technicians, helping to reduce the skills gap, improve job prospects and build a solid national healthcare system.”

africa.com
The GE Training Centre
africa.com number two story

Avoiding An African Thunderstorm

Every year, thousands of fishermen in east Africa are killed in boating accidents due to intense night-time thunderstorms that whip up unexpectedly on Lake Victoria. Now a new satellite-based forecast system may help to provide early warnings of the storms.

the guardian
intense night-time thunderstorms on Lake Victoria

South African Student Finds $1m In Her Account

A South African university is investigating how a $1 million loan was mistakenly credited into a student’s account. The unnamed female student received the huge sum of money instead of a S$145 monthly food allowance she was supposed to get.

cgtn africa
Various denominations of SA currency

A 70 Million Year Dinosaur Skeleton Found In Tanzania

The new species is a member of the gigantic, long-necked sauropods. Its fossil remains were recovered from Cretaceous Period (70-100 million years ago) rocks in southwestern Tanzania.

africa news
new species is a member of the gigantic, long-necked sauropods

We Need To Watch What We Eat

By 2023, the population in China, India, and Africa will combine to make up over half the world’s population. Africa already has to import food, and by 2023, India, which currently doesn’t import food, will have to start.

quartz africa
Lady gives presentation at TED talk

A Protest In Grace’s Honour

Zanu PF supporters are standing firmly behind their first lady. Some say they still want Grace Mugabe to lead the Zimbabwean governing party’s women’s league, despite being accused of assaulting Engels.

enca
Robert and Grace Mugabe

Take A Listen To S. Africa’s Oldest San Language

At the age of 84, Katrina Esau and her sisters are the last three speakers of N|uu. Inside a small wooden hut, she teaches the 112 sounds and 45 distinct clicks of N|uu to a group of local children.

bbc
At the age of 84, Katrina Esau and her sisters

Big Plans For Botswana

Brite Star Aviation of Texas has signed an agreement with several Batswana government agencies to build a $139m manufacturing and assembly plant in Selebi-Phikwe.

business day live
Brite Star

Africa Needs To Build More

Senior Advisor to UNECA speaks about the need for Africa to develop its inter-regional infrastructure to boost trade.

cnbc africa
Men at building site

Why Nigerians Love Arsenal

Every year for the past decade five local government areas in Kogi state,Nigeria has come together to celebrate Arsenal Day, a two-day celebration of Arsenal football club.

cnn
a two-day celebration of Arsenal football club.

