Top 10 Daily News

An Editorial About The DRC Causes Outrage
Maya Jasanoff, a Harvard University history professor, retraced Joseph Conrad’s journey up the Congo River in a New York Times op-ed. In her article, Jasanoff compares her trip to that of Conrad and, in the process, falls right into the same racist tropes of Africa.
Ethiopian Informal Traders Pay The Price For Shunning Aid
Government is desperate to increase income tax and reduce its reliance on aid, but is also wary of further instability brought on by this drastic move.
Lessons For Opening A Franchise In East Africa
Creating Starbucks in today’s East Africa and West Africa requires a typical consumer who is willing to pay high margins on a consistent basis and the consumer base includes everyone from the street cleaner to the billionaire hedge fund manager.
South Africa’s Health Minister Throws Shade At Presidents Andd Medical Trips
The minister said it was shameful that African leaders frequently seek medical care abroad while most of their citizens grapple with substandard facilities at home.
Kagame Challenges The One Size Fits All Democracy
Rwandan president, Paul Kagame, says the west should stop forcing its type of democracy on Africa.
The Rains Come Down On Niger
According to Niger’s government, the rains have killed at least 44 people in the capital, Niamey, and other parts of the West African country since June.
Why Dos Santos Was Able To Resign
In the years ahead, his children are his main allies – and he has made sure they are equipped to protect him.
Mugabe On A Range Of Issues
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has criticised Zimbabwe’s youth‚ saying that they “go to these parties with girls”.
No Money To Spend
The South Sudanese parliament has passed the country’s 2017/18 budget, but had acknowledged that it does not know where much of the funding will come from.
Nigeria’s Digital Blood Bank
How one entrepreneur is using an app to get blood where it’s needed.