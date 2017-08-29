Top 10 Daily News

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedin

africa.com number one story

An Editorial About The DRC Causes Outrage

Maya Jasanoff, a Harvard University history professor, retraced Joseph Conrad’s journey up the Congo River in a New York Times op-ed. In her article, Jasanoff compares her trip to that of Conrad and, in the process, falls right into the same racist tropes of Africa.

quartz africa
Overlooking the Congo River
africa.com number two story

Ethiopian Informal Traders Pay The Price For Shunning Aid

Government is desperate to increase income tax and reduce its reliance on aid, but is also wary of further instability brought on by this drastic move.

the guardian
Woman carrying vegetables on top of her head

Lessons For Opening A Franchise In East Africa

Creating Starbucks in today’s East Africa and West Africa requires a typical consumer who is willing to pay high margins on a consistent basis and the consumer base includes everyone from the street cleaner to the billionaire hedge fund manager.

afk insider
Coffee cafe in Kenya

South Africa’s Health Minister Throws Shade At Presidents Andd Medical Trips

The minister said it was shameful that African leaders frequently seek medical care abroad while most of their citizens grapple with substandard facilities at home.

 

premium times
Leaders who get treatment overseas

Kagame Challenges The One Size Fits All Democracy

Rwandan president, Paul Kagame, says the west should stop forcing its type of democracy on Africa.

africa news
Rwanda's president on stage

The Rains Come Down On Niger

According to Niger’s government, the rains have killed at least 44 people in the capital, Niamey, and other parts of the West African country since June.

al jazeera
Kids trying to avoid water

Why Dos Santos Was Able To Resign

In the years ahead, his children are his main allies – and he has made sure they are equipped to protect him.

mail & guardian africa
Angola's outgoing president

Mugabe On A Range Of Issues

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has criticised Zimbabwe’s youth‚ saying that they “go to these parties with girls”.

business day live
Robert Mugabe on the mic

No Money To Spend

The South Sudanese parliament has passed the country’s 2017/18 budget, but had acknowledged that it does not know where much of the funding will come from.

cgtn africa
South Sudan President

Nigeria’s Digital Blood Bank

How one entrepreneur is using an app to get blood where it’s needed.

bbc
Sachets of blood

