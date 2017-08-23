Top 10 Daily News

How To Speak Pidgin O
The launch of BBC Pidgin will come as a bit of a shock to many African parents and headmasters, and will leave many others confused as to why the world’s foremost exponent of the Queen’s English, the BBC World Service, is investing in what is often called “broken English”.
The Rules, Considerations And Implications Of Diplomatic Immunity
Grace Mugabe, the wife of President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe, is accused of assaulting a young woman while on a visit to South Africa. She has subsequently returned to Zimbabwe without any attempt by the South African Police Service to arrest her.
Unicef’s Startling Findings About Boko Haram
The U.N. children’s fund reports a four-fold increase over all of last year in the number of children, especially girls, being used as so-called “human bombs” by Boko Haram militants in northeast Nigeria.
An Attempt To Solve Uganda’s Housing Problem
Real estate developer Wolfgang Enderlie is the brains behind new method of construction where polystyrene panels are fixed together with wire mesh, then reinforced with concrete to create affordable homes.
Investment Tips For South African Universities
University funds in southern Africa are much smaller, but some are still significant. According to calculations, the universities with the largest endowments are all in South Africa, with the top five representing a little less than USD$1 billion collectively.
How This Company Became Fastest Growing Investment Company of 2017
“The growing success of Quantum Global Group is based upon bringing together employees who are passionate about Africa, positively contributing to the continent’s investment narrative, whilst also supporting the wider development agenda.”
Safely Back Home
An Ethiopian maid who was forcibly thrown from the seventh floor of a building in Kuwait has returned to the country four months after the incident that sparked outrage in the Gulf country and abroad.
Is Technology The Enemy In Kenya’s Polls?
Opposition leader Raila Odinga’s National Super Alliance (NASA) said in a petition filed on Friday that results from more than a third of polling stations were “fatally flawed”, in some cases because of irregularities in electronic transmission of paper results forms.
$800m Investment For Solar-powered Telephone Towers Across Africa
The hybrid systems developed by GreenWish combine a solar panel, a battery and a diesel generator to provide complete off-grid reliability.
Settling The Jollof Wars
Food lovers in Nigeria have been attending the inaugural Jollof festival in the commercial capital Lagos. The festival was held ahead of what some have declared World Jollof Day – 22 August.