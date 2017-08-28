FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedin

Top 10 Daily News

By |Top10 DAILY|
africa.com number one story

The Programme Designed to Decrease Mother and Child Deaths in Africa

The Healthymagination Mother and Child Programme, launched in 2016, seeks to train, mentor and encourage social entrepreneurs in the field of healthcare to use innovative and emerging trends in tackling maternal and child mortality rates.

africa.com
Mother and Child Programme, launched in 2016
africa.com number two story

How The Media Changed This Ex Boko Haram Member’s Mind

“I listened to these radio stations frequently to the extent that when I laid down to sleep I would be thinking of what I heard. I realized that all our activities were evil. We killed. We stole. We dispossessed people of their properties in the name of religion. But what we are doing is not religion. Finally I got fed up with the group.”

voa news
Ex Boko Haram Member

What Now For East Africa’s Major Exporter Of Plastic Bags?

Kenyans producing, selling or even using plastic bags will risk imprisonment of up to four years or fines of $40,000 from Monday. Spokesman for the Kenya Association of Manufacturers, said it would cost 60,000 jobs and force 176 manufacturers to close.

the guardian
Kenya Bans Plastic Bags

Putting Your Money On The Gateway To Africa

Despite a larger economy and a much bigger population, South Africa’s political uncertainty and failure to draw cost-sensitive investors have given way for the rise of Mauritius as the top investment destination in Africa.

ventures africa
Port Louis Mauritius

African Countries Preparing For The Hajj

The Hajj is on record as the most attended annual gathering, it pools together over two million Muslims who undergo rites in a number of historic and holy sites in the blessed land of Makkah.

Africa News
Scenes from the Hajj

A Bird’s Eye View Of Africa

Strapped into a motorized paraglider, photographer George Steinmetz swoops over over vast expanses of deserts, snow-capped mountains, and terraced fields in Africa.

quartz africa
photographer George Steinmetz

What Will The UN Find In The DRC?

More than 250 people were killed in the Kasai region of the Democratic Republic of Congo between March and June this year, including two United Nations monitors sent to investigate the atrocities there.

cgtn africa
UN investigators in the DRC

Authorities Come Down On Nigeria’s Former Oil Minister

A Nigerian court seized $21m from bank accounts linked to Diezani Alison-Madueke, accused of corruption as investigators continue to claw back her fortune.

business day live
Alison-Madueke

Zim Farmers Making It In Nigeria

Fourteen years ago, after Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe seized white-owned farms in a controversial land reform programme, Du Toit took up an offer from the Kwara state government to take his skills to Nigeria.

enca
Hundreds of chickens

Grannies Who Kick B**t

Boxing is a tough sport and not one you would normally associate with pensioners. But old women in the South African township of Cosmo City are learning how to protect themselves and get fit.

bbc
Granny who boxes

Related Posts