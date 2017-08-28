Top 10 Daily News

The Programme Designed to Decrease Mother and Child Deaths in Africa
The Healthymagination Mother and Child Programme, launched in 2016, seeks to train, mentor and encourage social entrepreneurs in the field of healthcare to use innovative and emerging trends in tackling maternal and child mortality rates.
How The Media Changed This Ex Boko Haram Member’s Mind
“I listened to these radio stations frequently to the extent that when I laid down to sleep I would be thinking of what I heard. I realized that all our activities were evil. We killed. We stole. We dispossessed people of their properties in the name of religion. But what we are doing is not religion. Finally I got fed up with the group.”
What Now For East Africa’s Major Exporter Of Plastic Bags?
Kenyans producing, selling or even using plastic bags will risk imprisonment of up to four years or fines of $40,000 from Monday. Spokesman for the Kenya Association of Manufacturers, said it would cost 60,000 jobs and force 176 manufacturers to close.
Putting Your Money On The Gateway To Africa
Despite a larger economy and a much bigger population, South Africa’s political uncertainty and failure to draw cost-sensitive investors have given way for the rise of Mauritius as the top investment destination in Africa.
African Countries Preparing For The Hajj
The Hajj is on record as the most attended annual gathering, it pools together over two million Muslims who undergo rites in a number of historic and holy sites in the blessed land of Makkah.
A Bird’s Eye View Of Africa
Strapped into a motorized paraglider, photographer George Steinmetz swoops over over vast expanses of deserts, snow-capped mountains, and terraced fields in Africa.
What Will The UN Find In The DRC?
More than 250 people were killed in the Kasai region of the Democratic Republic of Congo between March and June this year, including two United Nations monitors sent to investigate the atrocities there.
Authorities Come Down On Nigeria’s Former Oil Minister
A Nigerian court seized $21m from bank accounts linked to Diezani Alison-Madueke, accused of corruption as investigators continue to claw back her fortune.
Zim Farmers Making It In Nigeria
Fourteen years ago, after Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe seized white-owned farms in a controversial land reform programme, Du Toit took up an offer from the Kwara state government to take his skills to Nigeria.
Grannies Who Kick B**t
Boxing is a tough sport and not one you would normally associate with pensioners. But old women in the South African township of Cosmo City are learning how to protect themselves and get fit.