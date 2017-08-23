Top 10 Daily News

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedin

Family Planning Starts With Men

Women in Niger have an average of more than seven children each – the highest birth rate in the world. A “husband school” is one way of trying to reduce this.

bbc
Men from Niger discussing family values
Angola’s Vote For A New Face But Same Policies

Eduardo dos Santos’s political influence lives on, his departure as president represents the end of an era and offers a glimpse into how succession might play out in nations ruled by Africa’s old guard.

washington post
Angola's 29 million people

Why Multinationals Haven’t Cracked The African Middle Class

The region is home to some of the fastest-growing economies in the world, and while consumer spending power in Africa has risen (from US$ 470 billion in 2000 to over $1.1 trillion in 2016), some MNCs are finding that their business in the region is underperforming.

harvard business review
Opening of Mall of Africa

10 of South Africa’s Most Extreme Homes

Many people associate South Africa with safaris, the Big Five, the buzz of cosmopolitan Johannesburg, or the beauty of Cape Town and its iconic mountain. But, what about extreme homes? The country on the southern tip of Africa is the perfect setting for some of the most extreme homes in the continent.

africa.com
The Westcliff Pavilion

The Cradle Of Technological Innovation In Kenya

Over the last few years, tech hubs have sprouted up in other Kenyan cities and towns, including Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret, Voi, Machakos, and Nyeri. Some of these hubs work independently, while others operate within the framework of academic institutions.

quartz africa
Buildings in Kenya's tech district

Kenyans Want A Hand Up Not A Hand Out

A 23-year-old university student, who broke the mould of Kenya’s corrupt political system by getting elected to parliament after a campaign conducted on foot, says Kenyans are gradually learning not to choose leaders who simply buy their vote.

voa news
Young governors of Kenya

Cameroonian Woman Plays Her Part In Narrowing The Gender Tech Divide

Tech entrepreneur Sophie Ngassa runs after school classes that teach programming and coding to young girls.

enca
Cameroon's Sophie Ngassa

Madagascar’s Largest Export Has Surged In Recent Months

Ice cream, aromatherapy, perfume and haute cuisine — all use the spice sourced from the Indian Ocean island, which accounts for about 80% of global production. The sudden cash bonanza threatens to fuel crime and slash quality.

business day live
sorted vanilla pods

In Loving Memory Of Africa’s Silent Hero

At his memorial, friends, colleagues and foreign dignitaries, including representatives from the Chinese embassy, many wearing black t-shirts with a logo of Lotter standing with a group elephants and the word ‘true hero’ in English, Swahili and Mandarin.

the guardian
People gathered to honour walter lotter

The Only Woman In Somalia Doing This Job

When Nasra Haji Hussein left home two years ago in search of a job in Mogadishu, working as a mechanic was not among the options she had in mind.

africa news
Nasra Haji Hussein
