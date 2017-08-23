Top 10 Daily News

Family Planning Starts With Men
Women in Niger have an average of more than seven children each – the highest birth rate in the world. A “husband school” is one way of trying to reduce this.
Angola’s Vote For A New Face But Same Policies
Eduardo dos Santos’s political influence lives on, his departure as president represents the end of an era and offers a glimpse into how succession might play out in nations ruled by Africa’s old guard.
Why Multinationals Haven’t Cracked The African Middle Class
The region is home to some of the fastest-growing economies in the world, and while consumer spending power in Africa has risen (from US$ 470 billion in 2000 to over $1.1 trillion in 2016), some MNCs are finding that their business in the region is underperforming.
10 of South Africa’s Most Extreme Homes
Many people associate South Africa with safaris, the Big Five, the buzz of cosmopolitan Johannesburg, or the beauty of Cape Town and its iconic mountain. But, what about extreme homes? The country on the southern tip of Africa is the perfect setting for some of the most extreme homes in the continent.
The Cradle Of Technological Innovation In Kenya
Over the last few years, tech hubs have sprouted up in other Kenyan cities and towns, including Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret, Voi, Machakos, and Nyeri. Some of these hubs work independently, while others operate within the framework of academic institutions.
Kenyans Want A Hand Up Not A Hand Out
A 23-year-old university student, who broke the mould of Kenya’s corrupt political system by getting elected to parliament after a campaign conducted on foot, says Kenyans are gradually learning not to choose leaders who simply buy their vote.
Cameroonian Woman Plays Her Part In Narrowing The Gender Tech Divide
Tech entrepreneur Sophie Ngassa runs after school classes that teach programming and coding to young girls.
Madagascar’s Largest Export Has Surged In Recent Months
Ice cream, aromatherapy, perfume and haute cuisine — all use the spice sourced from the Indian Ocean island, which accounts for about 80% of global production. The sudden cash bonanza threatens to fuel crime and slash quality.
In Loving Memory Of Africa’s Silent Hero
At his memorial, friends, colleagues and foreign dignitaries, including representatives from the Chinese embassy, many wearing black t-shirts with a logo of Lotter standing with a group elephants and the word ‘true hero’ in English, Swahili and Mandarin.
The Only Woman In Somalia Doing This Job
When Nasra Haji Hussein left home two years ago in search of a job in Mogadishu, working as a mechanic was not among the options she had in mind.