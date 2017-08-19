Top 10 Daily News

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedin

Countries Pull Together To Console Sierra Leone

Neighbouring West African countries have come to the aid of Sierra Leone after a deadly mudslide on Monday swept away homes killing over 300 people, with over 2,000 displaced in the capital Freetown.

africa news
Mass burial of victims
Africa Energy Series: War-torn South Sudan on a Charm Offensive

The world’s youngest nation of South Sudan is rich in natural resources such as oil, with 3.5 billion barrels of proven reserves. More than 90% of the country’s economy is based on oil revenue, and the civil war that erupted in December 2013 has hit the country’s economy hard.

Aerial view of south sudan

A Blow To Elephant Conservation

Wayne Lotter, 51, was shot in the Masaki district of the city of Dar es Salaam. The wildlife conservationist was being driven from the airport to his hotel when his taxi was stopped by another vehicle.

the guardian
wildlife conservationist

The Youngest Person At The UNGA Will Be From Africa

A Somali-American from Minnesota will speak on behalf of youth at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in New York and other events. Munira Khalif, who will be a junior this fall at Harvard University, was chosen from 350 applicants as the 2017-2018 U.S. Youth Observer to the U.N.

VOA News
Munira Khalif

Finding The Treasures Of The Deep Blue Sea

Thiaw has spent years scouring the seabed off the island of Gorée, once a West African slave post. He hasn’t lost hope of locating the elusive vessels with a group of graduate students from Dakar’s Cheikh Anta Diop University.

MAil & guardian africa
Thiaw the archaeologist

Botswana President On The Dalai Lama Debacle

“They told me things like the ambassador may be recalled, it would damage relations between Botswana and China that they would as China engage other African states to isolate Botswana.”

quartz africa
Botswana President

Kagame Throws Shade At His Critics

“Every African country has to contend with efforts to force us to live on someone else’s terms. They demand we replace systems that are working well for us with dogmas in which their own people are rapidly losing faith.”

business day live
Rwanda's president on stage

Why Lagos Became Unlivable

According to the Economist Intelligence Unit’s 2017 Global Liveability Report, a decade of declines in the ease of living has now stabilised, although a number of cities have suffered from the “spreading perceived threat of terrorism”.

premium times
Aerial view of Lagos

Bottling Nature’s Source

Throughout southern Africa, seawater is widely used in traditional medicine. Many bathe in it as a way to remove bad luck. Demand is high and some entrepreneurs have seen a way of meeting it.

bbc
Seawater in a bottle

Somalia’s Sound Track Of The 70s

A trove of recordings that survived ‘Africa’s Dresden’ is a window into how music once flourished under a dictatorship.

al jazeera
A trove of recordings that survived 'Africa's Dresden'
