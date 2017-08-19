Top 10 Daily News

Countries Pull Together To Console Sierra Leone
Neighbouring West African countries have come to the aid of Sierra Leone after a deadly mudslide on Monday swept away homes killing over 300 people, with over 2,000 displaced in the capital Freetown.
Africa Energy Series: War-torn South Sudan on a Charm Offensive
The world’s youngest nation of South Sudan is rich in natural resources such as oil, with 3.5 billion barrels of proven reserves. More than 90% of the country’s economy is based on oil revenue, and the civil war that erupted in December 2013 has hit the country’s economy hard.
A Blow To Elephant Conservation
Wayne Lotter, 51, was shot in the Masaki district of the city of Dar es Salaam. The wildlife conservationist was being driven from the airport to his hotel when his taxi was stopped by another vehicle.
The Youngest Person At The UNGA Will Be From Africa
A Somali-American from Minnesota will speak on behalf of youth at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in New York and other events. Munira Khalif, who will be a junior this fall at Harvard University, was chosen from 350 applicants as the 2017-2018 U.S. Youth Observer to the U.N.
Finding The Treasures Of The Deep Blue Sea
Thiaw has spent years scouring the seabed off the island of Gorée, once a West African slave post. He hasn’t lost hope of locating the elusive vessels with a group of graduate students from Dakar’s Cheikh Anta Diop University.
Botswana President On The Dalai Lama Debacle
“They told me things like the ambassador may be recalled, it would damage relations between Botswana and China that they would as China engage other African states to isolate Botswana.”
Kagame Throws Shade At His Critics
“Every African country has to contend with efforts to force us to live on someone else’s terms. They demand we replace systems that are working well for us with dogmas in which their own people are rapidly losing faith.”
Why Lagos Became Unlivable
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit’s 2017 Global Liveability Report, a decade of declines in the ease of living has now stabilised, although a number of cities have suffered from the “spreading perceived threat of terrorism”.
Bottling Nature’s Source
Throughout southern Africa, seawater is widely used in traditional medicine. Many bathe in it as a way to remove bad luck. Demand is high and some entrepreneurs have seen a way of meeting it.
Somalia’s Sound Track Of The 70s
A trove of recordings that survived ‘Africa’s Dresden’ is a window into how music once flourished under a dictatorship.