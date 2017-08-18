Top 10 Daily News

Family Bonds At A Ugandan Refugee Camp
“We are one family now. Yes, we argue, and there are many difficulties. But Gloria is in charge. I have lost so very much. I will not lose what God has given me here.”
Was The Disappearance Of The Chibok Girls A Mistake?
Diary entries by one of the released girls, tells the story of how insurgents stormed the school. The men were looking for machinery to build houses. They found the girls instead.
How Tech Helped These Billionaires Create Their Empires
A number of the African billionaires have earned some of their wealth thanks to tech and related sectors, with the modern digital world contributing revenues that have helped them to grow their personal net worth to billionaire status.
Destroyer Of Timbuktu Pays For His Crimes
The International Criminal Court has ordered an Islamic extremist to pay $3.2 million in restitution for destroying centuries-old religious shrines in Mali. In a landmark ruling, the court treated the destruction of the shrines as a war crime when it sentenced Al-Mahdi to nine years in prison.
Bringing African Animation Characters To Life
In collaboration with the South African government and Disney Studios, Triggerfish is running Story Lab, which invites scriptwriters from around the continent and supports them in beginning to tell their stories. So far, they’ve uncovered gems like Mama K’s Super 4, a group of Zambian superheroes who do their homework and save the world—often by catching a taxi.
The New Eden For African Migrants
More migrants are choosing to set sail for Spain from Morocco immediately to the east and west of the city of Tangier. It has become known as the “Tangier Triangle”.
The Rains Wreaking Havoc
At least 60 people have been killed after a landslide swept through a fishing village on the banks of Lake Albert in the northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
Weakening Al Shabaab
“The United States encourages the Somali government to continue to create pathways for al-Shabaab members to reject terrorism and join efforts to build a peaceful and prosperous country for all Somalis.”
Kenya’s Very Own Masoko Is Modeled After Alibaba
Safaricom has partnered with local courier firm, Sendy, and Kenya’s Fargo Courier, which will deal with delivery and warehousing of goods from merchants who sign up on the site.
Can One Of Africa’s Oldest People Resist Change?
Anthropologists estimate the Baka hunter-gatherer culture has endured for over 40,000 years. Modernity, in one shape or another, is at the Baka’s door.