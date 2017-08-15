Top 10 Daily News

Nigeria Leads The Charge For Space Travel
They’re planning to be the first African country to send an astronaut into space. The government announced the plans last year, and is aiming to visit space by 2030.
The First Country in Africa To Introduce A Cheaper Way OF Fertility Treatment
A rare type of in-vitro fertilisation called The Walking Egg technology has been used to produce a baby in Ghana. The healthy 3.3-kilogramme baby boy was delivered last week after using the low cost alternative of the expensive IVF methods available.
Tanzanian Beauty Queen Starts Cosmetics Brand From Parents’ Backyard
Hellen Dausen may have once been Miss Universe Tanzania, but these days she’s making a name for herself as the founder of Nuya’s Essence, a natural bath and body-care brand that she launched in June 2014.
Sierra Leone President Describes Mudslides As Overwhelming
Ernest Bai Koroma said “entire communities had been wiped out and urgent support” is needed for thousands of people hit by mudslides and massive flooding in the capital.
Is The First Lady A Fugitive Of Justice?
Zimbabwe’s first lady, Grace Mugabe, failed to hand herself over to police in connection with an assault. She was accused of assaulting a young woman with an electrical cord and plug at a hotel in Sandton on Sunday.
A First For Kenya Politics
Kenya’s historic elections saw the country elect its first female governors and its youngest Member of Parliament.
Defining Africa’s Middle Class
Africans can’t be lumped together due to different political and social orientations of members of a middle class, their different roles and positions in social struggles and their difference in interests.
Drama In The Run Up To The Israel-Africa Summit
Several African countries, including South Africa, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia and Mauritania, have already decided to boycott the summit, where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet leaders from more than 20 countries to rekindle a diplomatic and economic relationship.
Bill Gates On Aid In Africa
“It’s quite clear that they won’t make those drastic cuts.I’m hopeful they won’t make any cuts at all, but that’s still subject to debate.”
Unearthing A 2000 Year Old Cemetry
Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities announced the discovery of three Ptolemaic tombs in the El-Kamin El-Sahrawi area, south east of Samalout Town, in Minia governorate.