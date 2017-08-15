Top 10 Daily News

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedin

africa.com number one story

Nigeria Leads The Charge For Space Travel

They’re planning to be the first African country to send an astronaut into space. The government announced the plans last year, and is aiming to visit space by 2030.

cnn
satellite plant
africa.com number two story

The First Country in Africa To Introduce A Cheaper Way OF Fertility Treatment

A rare type of in-vitro fertilisation called The Walking Egg technology has been used to produce a baby in Ghana. The healthy 3.3-kilogramme baby boy was delivered last week after using the low cost alternative of the expensive IVF methods available.

africa news
The Walking Egg technology has been used to produce a baby in Ghana

Tanzanian Beauty Queen Starts Cosmetics Brand From Parents’ Backyard

Hellen Dausen may have once been Miss Universe Tanzania, but these days she’s making a name for herself as the founder of Nuya’s Essence, a natural bath and body-care brand that she launched in June 2014.

afk insider
Hellen Dausen founder of Nuya’s Essence,

Sierra Leone President Describes Mudslides As Overwhelming

Ernest Bai Koroma said “entire communities had been wiped out and urgent support” is needed for thousands of people hit by mudslides and massive flooding in the capital.

the guardian
Debris from the mudslide

Is The First Lady A Fugitive Of Justice?

Zimbabwe’s first lady, Grace Mugabe, failed to hand herself over to police in connection with an assault. She was accused of assaulting a young woman with an electrical cord and plug at a hotel in Sandton on Sunday.

enca
Zimbabwe First Lady

A First For Kenya Politics

Kenya’s historic elections saw the country elect its first female governors and its youngest Member of Parliament.

bbc
Selfie with Kenya's new female MP

Defining Africa’s Middle Class

Africans can’t be lumped together due to different political and social orientations of members of a middle class, their different roles and positions in social struggles and their difference in interests.

quartz africa
Young people shopping for sneakers

Drama In The Run Up To The Israel-Africa Summit

Several African countries, including South Africa, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia and Mauritania, have already decided to boycott the summit, where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet leaders from more than 20 countries to rekindle a diplomatic and economic relationship.

al jazeera
Israeli PM with ECOWAS leaders

Bill Gates On Aid In Africa

“It’s quite clear that they won’t make those drastic cuts.I’m hopeful they won’t make any cuts at all, but that’s still subject to debate.”

business day live
Bill and melinda gates

Unearthing A 2000 Year Old Cemetry

Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities announced the discovery of three Ptolemaic tombs in the El-Kamin El-Sahrawi area, south east of Samalout Town, in Minia governorate.

egyptian streets
discovery of three Ptolemaic tombs
