Top 10 Daily News

Swept Away In Their Sleep
Scores of people have been killed in a mudslide near Sierra Leone’s capital, Freetown. A hillside in the Regent area collapsed early on Monday following heavy rains, leaving many houses covered in mud.
Siege in Burkina Faso Is Over
Security forces in Burkina Faso have ended an operation against terrorists who attacked a Turkish cafe in the capital Ouagadougou Sunday that left 18 dead including two attackers.
Is This Campaign Aiming To Control Ugandan Women’s Bodies?
The Ugandan government released a circular from the Ministry of Public Service that imposed a stricter dress code for male and female public servants. Under these guidelines, men may not wear tight trousers, must wear a jacket and tie and keep their hair short and well-groomed. The dress code for women is much more detailed.
Keeping Up With Bill Gates
The richest person in the world made his debut on Instagram under the username “thisisbillgates” (“billgates” was already taken). His first Instagram post is a slideshow of three photos from Tanzania.
The High Tech Programmes Advancing Medical Training in Africa
Africa has 6 out of 10 fastest growing economies but, as the African Development Bank notes, it’s also the continent with the highest disease burden in the world.
From The Frying Pan Into The Fire
Mr. Sayado knew he was coming to a war zone in Yemen, but he was undeterred. He knew a man who had smuggled others from nearby villages to Saudi Arabia, and the migrants sent home big money.
A Scramble To Banks In Ghana
There is a state of panic among customers of two commercial banks in Ghana after the Bank of Ghana (BoG) announced a takeover of the banks.
Meet Nigeria’s Sassy Tech Geeks
Female developers are emerging as influential forces in the country’s booming technology sector – but the stigma persists that computing is a ‘male industry’.
Something’s Off In Zimbabwe Politics
Zimbabwe’s Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been airlifted to South Africa. He became ill while attending a rally in the country’s south.
Chinese Movie conquers The African Jungle
In the film Wolf Warriors 2, Leng Feng, a former Special Forces operative, is on a one-man mission to save Chinese nationals and innocent locals from local rebels and mercenaries in a generic African country.