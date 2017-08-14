FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedin

Top 10 Daily News

africa.com number one story

Swept Away In Their Sleep

Scores of people have been killed in a mudslide near Sierra Leone’s capital, Freetown. A hillside in the Regent area collapsed early on Monday following heavy rains, leaving many houses covered in mud.

bbc
muddy water gushing down
africa.com number two story

Siege in Burkina Faso Is Over

Security forces in Burkina Faso have ended an operation against terrorists who attacked a Turkish cafe in the capital Ouagadougou Sunday that left 18 dead including two attackers.

cnn
Soldiers in Burkina Faso close off street

Is This Campaign Aiming To Control Ugandan Women’s Bodies?

The Ugandan government released a circular from the Ministry of Public Service that imposed a stricter dress code for male and female public servants. Under these guidelines, men may not wear tight trousers, must wear a jacket and tie and keep their hair short and well-groomed. The dress code for women is much more detailed.

al jazeera
Women Rights Protest

Keeping Up With Bill Gates

The richest person in the world made his debut on Instagram under the username “thisisbillgates” (“billgates” was already taken). His first Instagram post is a slideshow of three photos from Tanzania.

forbes
Bill Gates with school kids

The High Tech Programmes Advancing Medical Training in Africa

Africa has 6 out of 10 fastest growing economies but, as the African Development Bank notes, it’s also the continent with the highest disease burden in the world.

africa.com
Man undergoing medical tests

From The Frying Pan Into The Fire

Mr. Sayado knew he was coming to a war zone in Yemen, but he was undeterred. He knew a man who had smuggled others from nearby villages to Saudi Arabia, and the migrants sent home big money.

new york times
Migrants walking Yemeni coast

A Scramble To Banks In Ghana

There is a state of panic among customers of two commercial banks in Ghana after the Bank of Ghana (BoG) announced a takeover of the banks.

africa news
Ghana banks exterior view

Meet Nigeria’s Sassy Tech Geeks

Female developers are emerging as influential forces in the country’s booming technology sector – but the stigma persists that computing is a ‘male industry’.

the guardian
Two women on their laptops

Something’s Off In Zimbabwe Politics

Zimbabwe’s Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been airlifted to South Africa. He became ill while attending a rally in the country’s south.

enca
Zimbabwe’s Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Chinese Movie conquers The African Jungle

In the film Wolf Warriors 2, Leng Feng, a former Special Forces operative, is on a one-man mission to save Chinese nationals and innocent locals from local rebels and mercenaries in a generic African country.

quartz africa
Wolf Warriors trailer
By |Top10 DAILY|

Related Posts

logo dark color

We read all the Africa news so you don't have to! Africa.com produces original content and curated news focused on Africa. Every day, our editors pick the top 10 most important stories about the people, places, business trends and technology innovators in Africa.