Top 10 Daily News

Back From The Malian Desert

South African Stephen McGown, who was kidnapped by al-Qaeda from the Mali tourist town of Timbuktu in 2011, has described his release at a news conference in Johannesburg, South Africa.

bbc
Steven McGowan, his wife and his father
What Should Kenya Do?

The Carter Center, COMESA, the EU and Commonwealth observer missions among others have recommended the judicial system after describing the electoral process as credible and transparent.

Africa News
Various observer missions in Kenya

Making Sure Nigerians Get Their Deliveries

The lack of comprehensive mapping has been a challenge for modern local businesses in e-commerce like Jumia and Konga and ride-sharing companies like Uber and Taxify. Even Nigeria’s postal service’s operations have been hobbled.

quartz africa
Delivery man on a motorbike

Transport Infrastructure Driving Boost in Africa’s Cross Border Trade

Africa could soon be the largest free-trade area in the world. This is if the African Union’s Continental Free Trade Area (CTFA) stays on track to be operational by the end of this year.

africa.com
Station at the new Ethiopia Djibouti Railway

Informal Sector Jobs May Not Be The Answer

For the economy, informal sector work can be both positive and negative for growth. In some cases, for example, it represents entrepreneurship and start-up businesses. But a lot of it is far from opportune for growth.

cnbc africa
Woman carrying vegetables on top of her head

Is This Private School Bridging The Gap?

”Millions of parents rely on our schools, which offer a quality education to children in impoverished communities”, says Sean Geraghty of Bridge International Academies.

the guardian
Kids from Bridge academy learning in the classroom

Malawi Weeds Out Bad Potatoes

Employees at the agricultural ministry have been accused of running a scheme of inflated salaries or payments for nonexistent workers between 2012 and 2014.

business day live
Malawi Corruption

Linking Africa To South America

The project of deploying the first submarine telecommunication cable in the South Atlantic ocean has been launched in Angola’s capital Luanda.

africa news
first submarine telecommunication cable in the South Atlantic ocean

The Woman Who Sells A Positive Image Of Nigerian Firms

Public relations is vital to growing a successful company. In Nigeria, entrepreneur and PR expert Bukky-Karibi Whyte and her lifestyle PR firm, The Bobby Taylor Company, have attracted major clients who hire her to get the word out about their products and services.

afk insider
PR expert Bukky-Karibi Whyte

The South African Musical That Hit A Nerve

Nelson and Winnie Mandela were in the crowd. Miriam Makeba was the female lead. Abdullah Ibrahim played inconspicuously in the orchestra, as did a teenage Hugh Masekela, on a trumpet given to him by Louis Armstrong.

new yor times
Francis Ker
