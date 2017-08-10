Top 10 Daily News

Back From The Malian Desert
South African Stephen McGown, who was kidnapped by al-Qaeda from the Mali tourist town of Timbuktu in 2011, has described his release at a news conference in Johannesburg, South Africa.
What Should Kenya Do?
The Carter Center, COMESA, the EU and Commonwealth observer missions among others have recommended the judicial system after describing the electoral process as credible and transparent.
Making Sure Nigerians Get Their Deliveries
The lack of comprehensive mapping has been a challenge for modern local businesses in e-commerce like Jumia and Konga and ride-sharing companies like Uber and Taxify. Even Nigeria’s postal service’s operations have been hobbled.
Transport Infrastructure Driving Boost in Africa’s Cross Border Trade
Africa could soon be the largest free-trade area in the world. This is if the African Union’s Continental Free Trade Area (CTFA) stays on track to be operational by the end of this year.
Informal Sector Jobs May Not Be The Answer
For the economy, informal sector work can be both positive and negative for growth. In some cases, for example, it represents entrepreneurship and start-up businesses. But a lot of it is far from opportune for growth.
Is This Private School Bridging The Gap?
”Millions of parents rely on our schools, which offer a quality education to children in impoverished communities”, says Sean Geraghty of Bridge International Academies.
Malawi Weeds Out Bad Potatoes
Employees at the agricultural ministry have been accused of running a scheme of inflated salaries or payments for nonexistent workers between 2012 and 2014.
Linking Africa To South America
The project of deploying the first submarine telecommunication cable in the South Atlantic ocean has been launched in Angola’s capital Luanda.
The Woman Who Sells A Positive Image Of Nigerian Firms
Public relations is vital to growing a successful company. In Nigeria, entrepreneur and PR expert Bukky-Karibi Whyte and her lifestyle PR firm, The Bobby Taylor Company, have attracted major clients who hire her to get the word out about their products and services.
The South African Musical That Hit A Nerve
Nelson and Winnie Mandela were in the crowd. Miriam Makeba was the female lead. Abdullah Ibrahim played inconspicuously in the orchestra, as did a teenage Hugh Masekela, on a trumpet given to him by Louis Armstrong.