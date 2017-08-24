Top 10 Daily News

Victim Challenges First Lady’s Immunity
A South African model who was allegedly attacked by Zimbabwe’s first lady has asked a court to annul the government’s decision to grant Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity.
There Is A New Sheriff In Angola
Angola’s ruling MPLA party said it was on track to win a two-thirds parliamentary majority, based on its own numbers, as votes were still being tallied ahead of an expected release of official results later on Thursday.
A Push For A ‘Made In Ethiopia’ Campaign
Ethiopia is undergoing an industrial revolution as more jobs are being created for the country’s growing population. But is manufacturing and education the answer?
The World’s Largest Non-government Hospital Ship Is Docked In Cameroon
Medical staff and volunteers from around the world plan to provide nearly 3,000 free surgeries aboard the Africa Mercy over the next 10 months.
Sensitising Somalia’s Police Force
“Police have a duty to promote and protect human rights, but when it comes to issues of women, we feel that they have a duty to protect the women regardless of where they are, whether they are in IDPs, in their homes or their place of work. So, we are trying to train and build their capacity which is part and parcel of our mandate.”
Making That Time Of The Month Pleasant
A start up company in Uganda has come up with a solution to this problem by developing affordable and eco-friendly sanitary towels made out of sugarcane by-products.
Drone Delivering Company Says Its Ready To Expand
Zipline, a Californian drone-delivery startup that has been delivering blood to Rwandan clinics since October, says it’s expanding its operations into neighboring Tanzania.
Giving A Hand Up For Entrepreneurs
One of the leading advocates for emerging businesses in Nigeria, Diamond Bank Plc. in partnership with the Enterprise Development Center of the Pan Atlantic University is set to select, train and empower 50 entrepreneurs in the seventh edition of its Building Entrepreneurs Today initiative.
Boxing Babies Could Trend In Africa
The Finns’ cardboard box prompts an African graduate to develop a life-saving device for babies.
The Light At The End Of Terrorism
Tunisia, Kenya, and Egypt may be the three most likely candidates to educate other countries on the ills of conflict, the financial repercussions and the efforts necessary to regain one’s footing in the international marketplace for tourists.