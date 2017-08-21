Top 10 Daily News

Angolans Are Just Happy To Be Voting For Someone New
For the majority of Angola’s 29 million people, President Jose Eduardo dos Santos is the only leader they have ever known. Now, as he steps aside after nearly four decades, many Angolans are preparing to vote for the very first time.
Is Buhari Back In Time To Save Nigeria?
In his speech on Monday, Mr. Buhari made only passing reference to the economy, now in recession. He seemed more focused on calming political disputes that had festered while he was away.
Survivors Of Sierra Leone’s Mudslides
“The land was trembling and the whole area was trembling with me. “I came out to see what was happening. I saw water going down … When I moved up to three meters, I saw this whole mountain coming.”
Training The Elderly To Fill Mental Health Worker Gap
It’s a lifeline for those who would have not been able to access through the country’s strained medical system and, although seemingly unsophisticated in its approach, this rudimentary therapy couch (called a Friendship Bench) provides critical access to support for thousands of vulnerable Zimbabweans.
You Can Get Your Rhino Horn Here
Online rhino horn auction set to open in South Africa. Breeders say open trade will stop poachers slaughtering rhino but activists say legal sales could fuel illegal hunting.
Islamic State Fighters Have Snuck Back Into North Africa
Up to 1,000 jihadists are thought to have been smuggled back to Morocco and Tunisia from the battlefields of Islamic State’s now crumbling caliphate.
A New Broom Sweeps Clean
Two Nigerian migrants are paying their way in Rome by volunteering to clean up the city’s streets.
Schools Or Roads First?
The Centre for Economic Policy Research argues the challenge for many countries is not so much investing in infrastructure as working out the trade-offs between physical infrastructure, like roads and railways, against social infrastructure, like schools and hospitals.
Making A Namibian Brand Global
Sandra Mwiihangele comes from a family that celebrates a long line of entrepreneurs going back generations. Mwiihangele, 29, is the founder of Kiyomisandz Beauty Products, a toiletry and cosmetic manufacturing company based in Windhoek, Namibia.
Seeing Double At Uganda’s Twin Festival
Dressed in similar clothing and wearing similar hairstyles, identical and fraternal twins between the ages of 6 months and 86 years old graced the occasion organised by the Vision Group to celebrate the double blessing.