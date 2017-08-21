FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedin

Top 10 Daily News

africa.com number one story

Angolans Are Just Happy To Be Voting For Someone New

For the majority of Angola’s 29 million people, President Jose Eduardo dos Santos is the only leader they have ever known. Now, as he steps aside after nearly four decades, many Angolans are preparing to vote for the very first time.

voa news
Angola's 29 million people
africa.com number two story

 Is Buhari Back In Time To Save Nigeria?

In his speech on Monday, Mr. Buhari made only passing reference to the economy, now in recession. He seemed more focused on calming political disputes that had festered while he was away.

new york times
Muhammadu Buhari on his return back to Nigeria

Survivors Of Sierra Leone’s Mudslides

“The land was trembling and the whole area was trembling with me. “I came out to see what was happening. I saw water going down … When I moved up to three meters, I saw this whole mountain coming.”

cnn
Survivors of Sierra Leone floods

Training The Elderly To Fill Mental Health Worker Gap

It’s a lifeline for those who would have not been able to access through the country’s strained medical system and, although seemingly unsophisticated in its approach, this rudimentary therapy couch (called a Friendship Bench) provides critical access to support for thousands of vulnerable Zimbabweans.

africa.com
rudimentary therapy couch

You Can Get Your Rhino Horn Here

Online rhino horn auction set to open in South Africa. Breeders say open trade will stop poachers slaughtering rhino but activists say legal sales could fuel illegal hunting.

al jazeera
Breeders filing the horn of a rhino safely

Islamic State Fighters Have Snuck Back Into North Africa

Up to 1,000 jihadists are thought to have been smuggled back to Morocco and Tunisia from the battlefields of Islamic State’s now crumbling caliphate.

the guardian
memorial for terror victims

A New Broom Sweeps Clean

Two Nigerian migrants are paying their way in Rome by volunteering to clean up the city’s streets.

bbc
Nigerian man sweeping the italian streets

Schools Or Roads First?

The Centre for Economic Policy Research argues the challenge for many countries is not so much investing in infrastructure as working out the trade-offs between physical infrastructure, like roads and railways, against social infrastructure, like schools and hospitals.

quartz africa
kids at school waving

Making A Namibian Brand Global

Sandra Mwiihangele comes from a family that celebrates a long line of entrepreneurs going back generations. Mwiihangele, 29, is the founder of Kiyomisandz Beauty Products, a toiletry and cosmetic manufacturing company based in Windhoek, Namibia.

afk insider
Kiyomisandz Beauty Products

Seeing Double At Uganda’s Twin Festival

Dressed in similar clothing and wearing similar hairstyles, identical and fraternal twins between the ages of 6 months and 86 years old graced the occasion organised by the Vision Group to celebrate the double blessing.

face2face africa
Francis Ker
By |Top10 DAILY|

Related Posts

logo dark color

We read all the Africa news so you don't have to! Africa.com produces original content and curated news focused on Africa. Every day, our editors pick the top 10 most important stories about the people, places, business trends and technology innovators in Africa.